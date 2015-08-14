10 antique mirror design ideas

Gold is a very regal and elegant colour. It also feels very vintage and antique. This antique mirror is no different. It is rectangle in shape and is planted on the wall next to the antique style bed. The mirror is framed in a bold gold colour. It is thick in style and has texture with it as there is a small and subtle, yet luxurious pattrn. The corners of there antique mirror has a nice, intricate design pattern that really makes the mirror feel antique. This mirror is eye catching. It definetly stands out in this bedroom and adds tremendous value to it. The antique mirror brings a great sense of luxury to this room.