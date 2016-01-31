The Surrey Home with a Sunny Outlook

We think you know us well enough by now to know that when we see a fabulous open plan living extension, we are very interested! It's because these fantastic ground floor additions offer such a wealth of possibility and there will be a style that suits every home and budget, meaning that we will keep bringing them to you until you have found the right one for your own property!

Today, we are looking at a fantastic Surrey home that has been totally transformed with one such extension and thanks to sacrificing a small portion of the garden, the interior footprint has been increased exponentially. Let's take a closer look and see if this could be inspirational for you!