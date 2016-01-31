The Surrey Home with a Sunny Outlook

We think you know us well enough by now to know that when we see a fabulous open plan living extension, we are very interested! It's because these fantastic ground floor additions offer such a wealth of possibility and there will be a style that suits every home and budget, meaning that we will keep bringing them to you until you have found the right one for your own property!
Today, we are looking at a fantastic Surrey home that has been totally transformed with one such extension and thanks to sacrificing a small portion of the garden, the interior footprint has been increased exponentially. Let's take a closer look and see if this could be inspirational for you!
Detached houses are in a very fortunate position in that they can easily add a full width extension to the rear, without having to worry about how it will impact on neighbours and that is exactly what we are looking at here! The new addition has totally taken all focus and though it does overshadow the house from this angle, we know the front has been left unadulterated, which makes this a fabulous project.
Frost Architects, the design team behind this build have sought to make an already beautiful family home dramatically more spacious and impressive and there is no denying that they have managed that with ease!
As we move in a little closer, we start to see some of the details that really make this extension stand out and we don't just mean literally! The level of quality and finish is extraordinary and contributes to this becoming an exemplar open plan living space.
The crisp lines of the rectangular structure make easy work of identifying the new elements from the original and as we start to drink in the interior layout, the scale of this room begins to be acknowledged. We can't bear it any longer, we need to get in there for a better look!
Many people opt for extensions such as this one so that they can finally have the large and functional kitchen that they have always wanted and this looks to be no exception to the rule! With a fabulously modern kitchen in place, complete with breakfast bar, pendulum lights and enough floorspace for numerous cooks to be 'spoiling the broth' at the same time, this is clearly a driving force behind the design.
Finished in a light wood and fabulous pewter colour, this kitchen is as chic as it is simple and not over the top and we really like the contrast of the dark wood floor too!
Standing in the kitchen, you get a real feel for just how central to the family this space is. A keen cook can keep an eye on anyone at the dining table or snuggled up in the lounge area from here, as well as being able to socialise with people eating at the breakfast bar.
Keeping the dining table within easy proximity of the kitchen is stroke of planning genius, as it allows for a fast transition from oven to plate and by including a fancy small chandelier above it, the functions of the spaces are clearly defined. Gorgeous!
No open plan living space would be complete without a suitably cosy lounge area and we love this corner version! Complete with fluffy rug, stunning seating and a wood burner, we think this would fast become our favourite part of the space. With a skylight pouring sunshine straight down into the room, the outside world is never far away and with just a flick of the wrist, the doors can be fully opened up to reveal the mature and well kept garden.
With something for everyone, this extension has managed the impossible; it pleases all of the people all of the time. Whether you want to flex your cooking muscles, watch some television or work at the table, the whole family can enjoy being in each other's company, but not pockets, in this amazing room. Divine!
