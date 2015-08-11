From grandma's house to tropical oasis

Zurich is a beautiful city full of equally as beautiful homes, and this house is no exception. What was a boring and lifeless house has been turned into something of a suburban oasis. Whilst the home was traditional to this part of Europe, it was the desire of the owners to transform it into a modern home fit for a modern family. A project of Hausbanen Architekten, the home is now a sleek version of its former self. See the transformation come to fruition below.
Whilst the house was large and spread across two floors, the poor layout was one of small dingy rooms with no feeling of connectivity. The desire was to open up the home to become more open plan, by removing several internal non load-bearing walls. No modern renovation should be undertaken without the environment in mind, therefore this project considered sustainability and efficiency where possible, including the addition of highly insulative windows and walls to combat the brutal winters and warm summers.
The house is almost unrecognisable from the dated shell it once was. Windows have been enlarged, and a more streamline, bauhaus-inspired design is apparent. A clean white exterior matches the clean lines and simple form of the structure, which is now complete with an additional third floor. The timber-clad extension is where you will find the new bedroom and adjoining balcony, drastically transforming the way the family utilises their home. If it weren't for the existing eaves that overhang at the far end of the house, it could almost pass as a stunning new build.
The kitchen also draws inspiration from the best of 20th century design, employing a simple, neutral colour scheme enhanced by clean lines giving it a fresh, timeless look. Minimalism is a key aspect to the new interior, with seamless appliances such as the stovetop and the absence of overbearing decorative elements.
By removing internal walls to open up the interior spaces, a much more easy-going and open plan living arrangement can now be seen. The spaces of the home are homogeneous thanks to the colour scheme and timber flooring, which helps draw a strong relationship between each area of the house. The new larger windows create a strong relationship with the generous size of the outdoor spaces that complement the home, which is enhanced by the new terrace that frames the house.
No modern home is complete without smart and functional storage; a design element often missing from older houses. Here, seamless cupboards of various sizes have been made a visual feature, as well as serving an entirely practical purpose, too.
Finally we reach our favourite room of the new design; the master bedroom. Occupying the added third floor, it is accompanied by an adjacent terrace that overlooks the lush green of the summer garden. When winter sets in, a feeling of summer can still be maintained thanks to the eye-catching addition of green which dons the wall of the terrace, adding a personal stamp to the finished product.
