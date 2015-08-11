From grandma's house to tropical oasis

Finally we reach our favourite room of the new design; the master bedroom. Occupying the added third floor, it is accompanied by an adjacent terrace that overlooks the lush green of the summer garden. When winter sets in, a feeling of summer can still be maintained thanks to the eye-catching addition of green which dons the wall of the terrace, adding a personal stamp to the finished product.

Loved seeing the modernisation of this traditional European home? Then you are sure to also love this old manor completely modernised.