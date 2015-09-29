9 bathroom unit ideas

A bathroom is one of the most used and certainly most shared area of any home. Some people are lucky enough to have an en-suite or a second bathroom but most family homes just don't have this luxury. Consequently, space in the bathroom is at a premium but, fortunately, there are ways around this! Corner shelves utilise space to its full potential and so we decided to present you with a mixture of wall shelves and shelving units that will fit into your home and make life easier.
Wood looks great in any room. It just looks natural and a bathroom is the perfect place to use it. This unit is tall and slim and really good for using on a wall or in a corner. The size of it is something that means it can fit in most bathrooms, be they large or small. It matches the sink and bathroom cabinet beautifully in this room. However, it would also work as a stand alone unit in any bathroom and with a variety of other colours.The two cupboards are perfect for hiding away anything that you don't want to be seen.
This bathroom was designed by Design Scape and shows how well we can use space in a compact area. The bathroom is very modern and has clean lines with elements of the traditional. The shower head for example is slightly more traditional, as are the shower tiles. The storage space is at a premium and the use of that corner is much needed. By making shelves in the corner, the designers have used the space to it's maximum benefit. It is out of the way and can house all of your bathroom essentials.
This is a spacious bathroom, but the owners clearly like the minimalist look. The mirrors give a great sense of space and offer a lot of light around the room. The corners shelves at the back offer some much needed storage for the room. The lovely wood sits well in the simplistic and neutral colours of the floor and walls, whilst creating a space to store towels, creams and so on.
A glass storage unit can be doubled as a cabinet. This one uses the whole of a wall from corner, right across the sink. It is a clever use of space, and whilst technically not a corner unit, it does make use of the corner. Most bathroom cabinets are only about as wide as the sink. This one uses all available space to offer more storage space. The mirror also helps reflect the light around, creating a very open feeling in the bathroom.
Again, this isn't quite in a corner, but it easily could be. We wanted to show you the potential of units that can go anywhere. This one is fixed to the wall and raised off of the ground, so could easily go elsewhere. The dark wood is a beautiful contrast to the light tiles around it too. The fact that it is an enclosed unit means it can hide away everything and not leave anything for your visitors to see. The slim design is perfect for corners too.
We love this use of space. We want to show you just how you can use every centimetre of space available to you. This bathroom has used above the cistern of the toilet as a space to store items. It would literally have otherwise been unused. It stretches all the way to the ceiling and is perfect for keeping towels, spare toilet rolls etc in. It is really great use of a corner that would really not have been used otherwise
This is just clever. We love a bit of clever design, because ultimately, what is there to not like about it? Corners can be notoriously difficult to work with. And who likes to have to delve into the back of their cupboards to find the one thing they want? This little unit solves that perfectly. It uses a corner to its maximum potential and is a space saving work of art. The shelves just slide out allowing you to locat everything you need without having to rummage around.
These shelves are embedded into the wall. We think this is a lovely looking design because it makes everything look seamless, whilst offering additional storage. You could see this shelving unit in any tight corner of any bathroom. The use of glass shelves with a mirrored back offers a lot of light and makes the space feel open. The recessed shelves give great storage for showing off your lovely creams and gels and mean they are in easy reach too.
As far as a perfect corner unit goes, this has to be as good as it gets. Tall and slim (as the others we have seen above), it fits well into any corner. With two cupboards, the design is really simple. You could have the doors off if you prefer to have items on display, otherwise just leave it as it is. The white and wood look are very much a lovely contrast to the wallpaper, which is quite easily decorated. Simplicity at its best.