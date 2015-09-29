Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 bathroom unit ideas

Steph Mann Steph Mann
Grade II Listed Bathroom Renovation, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

A bathroom is one of the most used and certainly most shared area of any home. Some people are lucky enough to have an en-suite or a second bathroom but most family homes just don't have this luxury. Consequently, space in the bathroom is at a premium but, fortunately, there are ways around this! Corner shelves utilise space to its full potential and so we decided to present you with a mixture of wall shelves and shelving units that will fit into your home and make life easier.

1. Beautiful in wood

Stonearth - Finesse Oak washstand double basins Stonearth Interiors Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

Stonearth—Finesse Oak washstand double basins

Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

Wood looks great in any room. It just looks natural and a bathroom is the perfect place to use it. This unit is tall and slim and really good for using on a wall or in a corner. The size of it is something that means it can fit in most bathrooms, be they large or small. It matches the sink and bathroom cabinet beautifully in this room. However, it would also work as a stand alone unit in any bathroom and with a variety of other colours.The two cupboards are perfect for hiding away anything that you don't want to be seen.

2. Corner design

Sydney Buildings, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Classic style bathroom
Designscape Architects Ltd

Sydney Buildings

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

This bathroom was designed by Design Scape and shows how well we can use space in a compact area. The bathroom is very modern and has clean lines with elements of the traditional. The shower head for example is slightly more traditional, as are the shower tiles. The storage space is at a premium and the use of that corner is much needed. By making shelves in the corner, the designers have used the space to it's maximum benefit. It is out of the way and can house all of your bathroom essentials.

3. Sleek lines

Apartment in Tomsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Eclectic style bathroom
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

Apartment in Tomsk

EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

This is a spacious bathroom, but the owners clearly like the minimalist look. The mirrors give a great sense of space and offer a lot of light around the room. The corners shelves at the back offer some much needed storage for the room. The lovely wood sits well in the simplistic and neutral colours of the floor and walls, whilst creating a space to store towels, creams and so on.

4. All about glass

Interior Architecture for London Modern bathroom
Architecture for London

Interior

Architecture for London
Architecture for London
Architecture for London

A glass storage unit can be doubled as a cabinet. This one uses the whole of a wall from corner, right across the sink. It is a clever use of space, and whilst technically not a corner unit, it does make use of the corner. Most bathroom cabinets are only about as wide as the sink. This one uses all available space to offer more storage space. The mirror also helps reflect the light around, creating a very open feeling in the bathroom.

5. Not quite a corner

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Again, this isn't quite in a corner, but it easily could be. We wanted to show you the potential of units that can go anywhere. This one is fixed to the wall and raised off of the ground, so could easily go elsewhere. The dark wood is a beautiful contrast to the light tiles around it too. The fact that it is an enclosed unit means it can hide away everything and not leave anything for your visitors to see. The slim design is perfect for corners too.

6. Tall and proud

Roman House Penthouse, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern bathroom
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Roman House Penthouse

The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

We love this use of space. We want to show you just how you can use every centimetre of space available to you. This bathroom has used above the cistern of the toilet as a space to store items. It would literally have otherwise been unused. It stretches all the way to the ceiling and is perfect for keeping towels, spare toilet rolls etc in. It is really great use of a corner that would really not have been used otherwise

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Small package

Family Home in Tunbridge Wells, Smartstyle Interiors Smartstyle Interiors Modern bathroom
Smartstyle Interiors

Family Home in Tunbridge Wells

Smartstyle Interiors
Smartstyle Interiors
Smartstyle Interiors

This is just clever. We love a bit of clever design, because ultimately, what is there to not like about it? Corners can be notoriously difficult to work with. And who likes to have to delve into the back of their cupboards to find the one thing they want? This little unit solves that perfectly. It uses a corner to its maximum potential and is a space saving work of art. The shelves just slide out allowing you to locat everything you need without having to rummage around. 

8. Embedded

Tudor Court , Golders Green, London, Jigsaw Interior Architecture Jigsaw Interior Architecture Modern bathroom
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

Tudor Court , Golders Green, London

Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

These shelves are embedded into the wall. We think this is a lovely looking design because it makes everything look seamless, whilst offering additional storage. You could see this shelving unit in any tight corner of any bathroom. The use of glass shelves with a mirrored back offers a lot of light and makes the space feel open. The recessed shelves give great storage for showing off your lovely creams and gels and mean they are in easy reach too.

9. Perfect corner

Bathroom Cupboard Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
Workshop Interiors

Bathroom Cupboard

Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors

As far as a perfect corner unit goes, this has to be as good as it gets. Tall and slim (as the others we have seen above), it fits well into any corner. With two cupboards, the design is really simple. You could have the doors off if you prefer to have items on display, otherwise just leave it as it is. The white and wood look are very much a lovely contrast to the wallpaper, which is quite easily decorated. Simplicity at its best.

9 fun kid's bedroom ideas

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks