9 bathroom unit ideas

Wood looks great in any room. It just looks natural and a bathroom is the perfect place to use it. This unit is tall and slim and really good for using on a wall or in a corner. The size of it is something that means it can fit in most bathrooms, be they large or small. It matches the sink and bathroom cabinet beautifully in this room. However, it would also work as a stand alone unit in any bathroom and with a variety of other colours.The two cupboards are perfect for hiding away anything that you don't want to be seen.