6 easy design updates that will improve your entire home

Chandelier 2, The Lighting Store
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that short of redecorating your entire home, the best way to really make an impact and freshen up a tired old aesthetic is to invest in some key statement pieces that will become the focal point in a space. We think that we've found some absolutely brilliant ideas for you to take a look at today and think that you'll be tempted to at least put one of them into practice, in your property. Whether your kitchen needs a serious style injection or you are looking for ways to bling up your bathroom, take a look at these investment pieces that you NEED to own!

1. Invest in a designer tap.

Tap Kitchen CBOArchitects
Designer taps are expensive, but boy do they look it! The perfect accessory for adding pizazz to any kitchen or bathroom and, because you need to have one, you can totally justify going really overboard with your selection! Chrome, gold, covered in diamonds… it's up to you! Perfect!

2. Make your coving really stand out.

The South Wing Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens
Coving is one of those features that seems to get totally overlooked in a room. Yes, it is installed, to offer a smooth connection between walls and ceilings, but have you ever thought about swapping your out for something more intricate and pretty? You should, as it makes quite the statement!

3. Heat things up with an incredible fireplace surround.

Fireplace Ruth Noble Interiors
A large and impressive fireplace surround, complete with a semi-traditional mantle is such a great way to add some serious stature and grandeur into any room. We always like to see stone or wooden varieties and with some well-chosen accessories on top, the look is complete!

4. Treat yourself to a chandelier.

Chandelier 2, The Lighting Store
Admit it; you've always kind of wanted a chandelier, right? Well now is the time to go for it! There's no rules when it comes to interior design, so if you want a light fixture that is dripping with crystals in your bathroom, you go for it! In fact, we can't think of anything nicer to look up at, as we bathe!

5. Change out your boring hardware.

Beau Rose A Stunning set of 20 mixed cupboard door knobs These Please Ltd
Door handles! You probably barely notice them, yet there they are, just doing what they're supposed to, without a care in the world about being pretty or adding to your design dynamic. Doors and cabinets can definitely stand to have their handles swapped out for something a little fancier and more eye-catching!

6. Be a little bolder with your front door colour.

Maywood Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Finally, why save all the really great design nuances for inside your home, when you can make a show of obviously having some, thanks to the front door colour that you choose? Navy blue? Pah! Black? Maybe. Super bright shades that nobody else on the street dares to select? Now we're talking! The only question is… how bold are you feeling?

For more wonderful home upgrade ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 budget ways to give your home an elegant upgrade.

​The fantastic new look of a striking family home
No, Thanks