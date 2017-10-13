The Top 3 cost-effective flooring options for your home

We all seem to get so caught up decorating our homes that we can easily overlook one critical area; the floor! Imagine the horror of spending the lion share of your budget on paint and wallpaper, only to discover that you have a shoestring amount left for finishing your flooring! Well, we have some great ideas for you today that should work, regardless of a small budget! From kitchens through to bathrooms, your home needs sturdy and cost-effective flooring that is practical and easy to maintain, which is why we took a look at all the favourite materials being used by budget-savvy interior designers right now. Come and take a look and see which if these Top 3 options could work well for you!
Yes! Ceramic tiles are no longer just for bathrooms and kitchens, as they are now being printed in such a myriad of different patterns, including wood-effect, that every room in your home can use them to beautiful effect. When you add into the mix the fact that they are consistently cost-effective, easy to lay and gorgeous when finished and you have a great option to give serious consideration to. You might even find that your budget could stretch to underfloor heating too!
We know what you're thinking; that real wood sounds expensive! Bear with us though, as with a little less cost and a lot more elbow grease, you could have the most stunning flooring ever! Rip out your old carpets and outdated floor coverings, hire some floor sanders and spend a weekend revealing the inner beauty of your home's bones!
Finally, let's take a look at a more industrial, pared back and simple flooring solution that offers such immense value for money that it is shocking to us that more people don't consider it! Polished concrete is smooth as silk underfoot, can be coloured, if you're not a fan of the grey hue and really does add a modern edge to any space. What could be better?
For more flooring inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 eye-opening floor transitions that are works of art.