A sideboard is traditionally something we would find in a dining room, where servants would prepare things for meal times. Now they are used for storage for a variety of objects and can be used in many rooms. A lot of people have them for display purposes in the living room, or for functional reasons, they have them in the kitchen, and of course many are still used in dining rooms around the world.

Antique sideboards can be just that. They can be actual antiques and very traditional, or they can look antique, but actually be new and use modern methods. We have selected some of our favourites to show you.