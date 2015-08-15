The house with the pink door

The average suburban home comes in many shapes and sizes. One popular style that is seen abundantly throughout Britain is the humble bungalow. Similar styles have been built over many decades, but were particularly prevalent during the 1930's up until at least the 1970's. This home tends to follow function over form, and generally lacks any outstanding architectural merit. The dwelling we are taking a look at today is a great example of a common suburban house. Not particularly noteworthy in its design, this residence suffered from an overheating problem, as well as severe congestion. Thankfully, the owners contacted Klas Hyllen Architect, for a total redesign of their home. The original facade has remained, but a new extension has been built, adding value, style, and much needed space to this cramped abode.

For a little inspiration, and to take a look at this brilliant home renovation, check out the following images below…