The house with the pink door

The average suburban home comes in many shapes and sizes. One popular style that is seen abundantly throughout Britain is the humble bungalow. Similar styles have been built over many decades, but were particularly prevalent during the 1930's up until at least the 1970's. This home tends to follow function over form, and generally lacks any outstanding architectural merit. The dwelling we are taking a look at today is a great example of a common suburban house. Not particularly noteworthy in its design, this residence suffered from an overheating problem, as well as severe congestion. Thankfully, the owners contacted Klas Hyllen Architect, for a total redesign of their home. The original facade has remained, but a new extension has been built, adding value, style, and much needed space to this cramped abode.
For a little inspiration, and to take a look at this brilliant home renovation, check out the following images below…
As we take a look at the exterior of this newly renovated home, we see a well-kept home that looks very similar to the neighbouring homes and architectural vernacular. There are however, a few hidden features that separate this home from the rest. Can you spot them? Nestled between the property and the next door neighbours home is a cedar clad wall that juts outward , and contains the new pink door. Bringing a little colour into this home, the door colour was chosen by the client's 6 year old daughter.
In order to truly grasp the stunning redevelopment of this property, we must first take a look at the original home. The dwelling was a simple orange brick, with white framed elements, a standard backyard, dated garden room, and minimal entertaining space. Let's take a look at the new space…
The new exterior is truly a departure from the original structure. The cedar clad extension works brilliantly to evoke a sense of modernity to the space, and contains floor to ceiling glass in order to maximise light. The new three-bedroom home is open, airy, and spacious. The extension is cantilevered and offers the owners a crisp and modern space that brightens the area and allows for 21st century living.
One of the best elements of the new design is the huge floor to ceiling sliding glass doors that open up the entire corner of the home to the garden, and allow for a massive entertaining space. Brightening the whole area, the garden and terrace are allow to 'enter' the living spaces, creating a cohesion with the outdoors.
This new L-shaped extension is a total re-think of the traditional and modest British bungalow, evoking a sense of class, sophistication, and exuding liveability. To maximise natural light within the space, roof lights have been installed, and these add a sense of style and spaciousness to the new living zones. Timber floorboards are low-maintenance as well as looking fabulous, and match effortlessly with the client's decor.
Here we see the kitchen that is seamlessly added to a small nook in the existing home structure. The walls have been tiled, and look wonderful against the timber veneer joinery. A crisp white colour palette is seen throughout, and this helps to ensure the home feels open and tranquil.
As we take a look from the interior aspect of the new extension it is clear that this space has been designed with practicality as well as style in mind. Large contemporary art adorns the walls and is matched with mid-century designed furniture. This furniture style draws inspiration from the home's structural era, adding a sense of modernisation and contemporary ambience.
The bathroom is unique and interesting. With intriguing fixtures, such as the round basin and octagonal base, the room is individual and stylish. Dark square tiles work well against the white subway style tiles, and inject contrast. Finally a large mirror is added to enhance the rooms size, and ensure a sense of space. All in all, this home has undergone a miraculous transformation, and looks suitably stylish and liveable.
If you would like to see another bold and radical home transformation, check out our other ideabook: The Rubik’s cube house.