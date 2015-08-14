Bristol home renovation with simple ideas

Transforming a dilapidated 1950s house is no easy feat. For owners and architects, there is always plenty to consider. Issues often arise surrounding the structural integrity of the home, and indeed whether the building is actually worth saving at all. Countless factors are at play when updating, renovating or refurbishing a property and it can be a difficult undertaking, as well as deciding simply where to begin.
Luckily for the owners of this suburban Bristol property, they engaged the help of Designscape Architects and were able to discuss the merit of retaining all, part, or none of the structure. After much thought and planning, it was decided that the front part of the house would be saved, with a new rebuilt rear extension. To ensure the home design suited their environmental requirements, many energy saving measures were put in place.
For a look inside this surprising and stylish renovated home, take a look at the images below and inspire yourself to update or renovate your home!
As the front of the home was retained, we can see the traditional '50s style creep through the new modern design elements. The colour scheme is white and simple, with a new slate roof, metal windows, and overclad with insulating render to improve thermal performance.
The original stone wall has been retained, which matches with the neighbouring homes and architectural vernacular.
Upon entry to the front of the home, we are greeted by a contemporary timber door with frosted glass panels on either side.
The space bears little resemblance to the original home, and has been improved with a stylish and modern alternative. The timber works well against the white exterior, reflecting the exterior façade.
The kitchen is gorgeously replete with a grey granite that looks perfect against the white joinery, stainless steel appliances, and fittings. To create cohesion between the fittings and the lights, the drop down pendant lighting is a brushed stainless finish that reflects a '50s aesthetic with modernity and sophistication.
Windows are large and well-placed in areas that require illumination. The sink space benefits from a square opening that lets the sunlight stream in.
The dining area is a double-height space that looks brilliantly open and spacious, effortlessly creating a living area of sophistication and class. A first floor gallery adds a sense of refinement to the design, and works wonderfully.
To maximise natural light, roof lights have been installed, adding to the serene atmosphere and ambience of the space. To allow the dining area to feel complete and separate from the rest of the home, a statement light fitting has been installed, which imparts playfulness and vivacity.
The cosy living room is a burst of bright colour against the white walls and dark black woodburner. The heating element within the room ensures this cute nook will be perfect for family living, and extra warm during the winter months.
Wall-mounted lights match the chanderlier-esque light fitting over the dining table, further enhancing the cohesion of the space.
As we take on final look at the new exterior fascia, we are offered a surprising and almost unrecognisable home compared to the front façade. The home now looks completely contemporary and beautifully finished.
To soften against the white render, the home has been finished using western red cedar cladding, which has already started to silver against the elements. With ample space for entertaining, this area is a thoroughly well thought out design that will undoubtedly stand the test of time.
