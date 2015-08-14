Bristol home renovation with simple ideas

Transforming a dilapidated 1950s house is no easy feat. For owners and architects, there is always plenty to consider. Issues often arise surrounding the structural integrity of the home, and indeed whether the building is actually worth saving at all. Countless factors are at play when updating, renovating or refurbishing a property and it can be a difficult undertaking, as well as deciding simply where to begin.

Luckily for the owners of this suburban Bristol property, they engaged the help of Designscape Architects and were able to discuss the merit of retaining all, part, or none of the structure. After much thought and planning, it was decided that the front part of the house would be saved, with a new rebuilt rear extension. To ensure the home design suited their environmental requirements, many energy saving measures were put in place.

For a look inside this surprising and stylish renovated home, take a look at the images below and inspire yourself to update or renovate your home!