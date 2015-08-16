The telescope house

Bath is undoubtedly one of the most stunning and luxurious towns in the southwest English countryside. Known for its rolling green hills, natural hot springs, and 18th century Georgian architecture, Bath is a striking, history-rich location filled with an abundance of beautiful homes. Today on homify we are looking at one of those very dwellings, a gorgeous example of English architecture that is located on the southern slopes of central Bath.The owners of this run-down property purchased it with the aspiration of converting it from student accommodation, back into a family residence. With help from the team at Designscape Architects, the property has been given a new lease on life, while retaining many valuable historic aspects of its original design. With views across the Kennet and Avon Canal to the city skyline, this is truly a beautiful house that has been transformed into a modern 21st century home.
Before renovation was to begin on this historic property, the architects undertook a careful analysis of the building fabric, and prepared a scheme to strip back the modern and often inappropriate interventions. Original features were repaired, and new contemporary features were subtly introduced to ensure the home would be fit for modern living. The stone fascia has been restored and the colour scheme to match is a light, bright, and cheerful tone.
As we move behind the property and take a look at the exterior facade, we are able to see the new contemporary rear extension that provides floor to ceiling glazing in order to make the most of the stunning views beyond. The garden is a good size, and has been landscaped for comfortable family life, maximising grass and lawn areas, ensuring there is plenty of space to play and relax.
Zooming closer into the new addition, we are able to see the sleek lines of the contemporary extension. The colour palette embraces whites and neutral hues, punctuating them with bright bursts of colour that help to create interest and unique style. The outdoor terrace is a slate tile that works brilliantly against the original stonework of the home, and helps to create an area that is perfect for easy, low-maintenance family living.
Walking inside, the kitchen truly takes centre stage. Replete with all the necessary 21st century modern conveniences, this space oozes liveability without sacrificing style. The multi-purpose kitchen island houses glass shelving to display tableware, while the lighting is soft and subtle, helping to create a warm and welcoming ambience.
The newly renovated living room is a brilliant blend of style and comfort. Luxurious in its feel and tone, the fireplace is the statement feature of the space, evoking warmth, and ensuring the home is cosy and comfortable. Again, a neutral colour scheme has been implemented, with minimal adornments or architectural features. This is deliberate, and helps to retain a contemporary aesthetic, while ensuring the home is in-keeping wth its rich heritage style.
The bathroom has been totally overhauled from its previous state, and now includes a two-in-one shower and bath, heated towel rail, and black and white fixtures. The original timber floorboards have been retained, and again infuse a sense of warmth into the space. Subway tiling for the shower adds a funky vintage aesthetic, and works wonderfully bringing the old and the new together.
In the bedroom, new robes have been installed. They are minimal, practical, and again add to the style and atmosphere of the newly updated home. The modern design of the space is perfect for sophisticated modern living, and works brilliantly to impart a sense of uniqueness into the dwelling.
