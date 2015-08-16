The telescope house

Bath is undoubtedly one of the most stunning and luxurious towns in the southwest English countryside. Known for its rolling green hills, natural hot springs, and 18th century Georgian architecture, Bath is a striking, history-rich location filled with an abundance of beautiful homes. Today on homify we are looking at one of those very dwellings, a gorgeous example of English architecture that is located on the southern slopes of central Bath.The owners of this run-down property purchased it with the aspiration of converting it from student accommodation, back into a family residence. With help from the team at Designscape Architects, the property has been given a new lease on life, while retaining many valuable historic aspects of its original design. With views across the Kennet and Avon Canal to the city skyline, this is truly a beautiful house that has been transformed into a modern 21st century home.

