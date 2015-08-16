The house of opportunity

Located in the countryside region of Norfolk, lies this delightful red brick residence. Oozing opportunity and potential the owners decided to renovate, extend, and refurbish their property, and give it a little extra style and pizzazz. Enlisting the help of local architects at Studio Urban Blu, they immediately set about to give this Mount Pleasant home the attention it deserved. Undertaking a full renovation and extension, the home now boasts stylish living areas, a landscaped garden, courtyard, with appropriate lighting.

To take a look at this wonderful project, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your next home refurbishment or renewal.