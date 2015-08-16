The house of opportunity

Located in the countryside region of Norfolk, lies this delightful red brick residence. Oozing opportunity and potential the owners decided to renovate, extend, and refurbish their property, and give it a little extra style and pizzazz. Enlisting the help of local architects at Studio Urban Blu, they immediately set about to give this Mount Pleasant home the attention it deserved. Undertaking a full renovation and extension, the home now boasts stylish living areas, a landscaped garden, courtyard, with appropriate lighting.
To take a look at this wonderful project, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your next home refurbishment or renewal.
Taking a look at this image and we are immediately given a glimpse of a stylishly cosy and well constructed home. The red brick fascia is rich in history, and evokes a sense of tradition and class. From this vantage we can see the new extension in its entirety. The space maximises natural light with floor to ceiling glazing, and embraces the exisitng structure by continuing the new build with red brick.
Here we see a cosy corner that wonderfully evokes a sense of charm and charisma. The space is open, airy, and yet extremely cosy as well. Replete with a single vintage fold-up chair, and a large timber bench, the patio is the perfect place to gather during warm weather, with an aperitif and a few good friends. Here the landscaping is unkempt and rugged, this helps to increase the casual ambience within the space, and evoke a relaxed vibe.
From this angle we get a view of the long and lean garden. Here the manicured garden is well-landscaped to accommodate family living, and is the perfect outdoor space to enjoy the warmer months. There is a small garden greenhouse, which adds a space to grow vegetables and plants, as well as house them during the cooler seasons.
The new outdoor dining space is equipped for at least four people, and presents a delightfully cosy space to make the most of the fresh air, and stylish courtyard. The space is paved with slate and brick, while there are plenty of planters to create a charming ambience and atmosphere. Here we also see the rear extension that has been added to the existing home. Light has been enhanced with glass panel roof pieces that create an orangerie-esque dwelling.
The eclectic bathroom exudes a sense of history and style. The fixtures are individual and impart individuality and uniqueness. The highlight of this original room, is the freestanding tub, which takes centre stage and exudes a vivacious vintage vibe. In addition, the designers have opted for heritage fittings such as the old-world toilet, and matching black wrought iron vanity with basin. Another brilliant feature of this space is the original timber floorboards that have been polished, but retain their rustic charm.
When we take a closer look at the courtyard space it is abundantly clear the level of detail and high-quality craftsmanship that has gone into this stylish residence. The minimal and subtle stainglass that has been employed in the French doors brings a playful cheerfulness to the space, and works wonderfully when matched with the vintage blue fold-up chairs. The existing building can be seen on the right, and this colour scheme matches with the new conservatory style rear addition. Plentiful glass works seamlessly with the rustic country vibes of the residence and looks stunning when paired with charming planters and creeping ivy.
