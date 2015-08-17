Living in a plasma ball

London is filled with strikingly beautiful historic Grade II Listed buildings. As of 2010, the number sat at approximately 374,000 listed structures, with the number steadily rising. These properties are rich in history and add to the vast architectural tapestry of London and surrounding districts. Today on homify we are privileged to take a tour inside one of these Grade II Listed homes. Located in Connaught Place, in the City of Westminster, this superb residence is just a stone's throw away from Marble Arch, the 19th century white marble triumphal arch and London landmark. Lovingly restored and updated by Redrow Homes, the team at Flairlight Designs, were commissioned to install state-of-the-art illumination management systems, and incorporate the very latest 100% LED lighting products. By using LED for the home's lighting, Flairlight were able to ensure all products were the same correlated colour temperature (CCT), guaranteeing colour consistency throughout the dwelling.
To take a gander inside this stylish and heritage rich home, check out the images below and tour this splendid abode.
A stoic and stately home, the facade of this building demands attention, and commands interest. Looking at this property from the street it is difficult to imagine what could lie beyond the bold exterior. We are given a glimpse into the stylish interior, and are able to see a single hanging light that projects a feeling of warmth and cordality.
Entering the dwelling, it immediately abundant the opulence and luxury of this home. The colour scheme is rich and dreamy, with sandy tones blended with dark dusky browns to create a warmth and a sense of majesty. The lighting choices are bold and impressive. Two statement glass chandeliers hang over the seating space, evoking class and elegance, while the small study to the left is lit with dimmed downlights that offer consistent light for a working environment. To add extra illumination, wall mounted fittings are seen throughout, ensuring the space is bright and liveable.
Taking a look from another angle we can get a better view of the formal dining space. A square shaped chandelier mimics the lenghth and form of the table and helps to section this space from the rest of the room. Again the space is plush, sumptuous, and replete with comfortable, luxurious illumination.
As we enter the kitchen, we are greeted with an informal dining area that works in conjunction with the kitchen cabinetry. The kitchen joinery is a high gloss finish in a sandy hue, and utilises composite stone counters. The island that functions as a breakfast bar creates contrast within the space, and benefits from a beautiful lavender-filled view from the adjacent window.
One of the most important rooms of the house, the bedroom effortlessly imparts a sumptuous and extravagant ambeince. With upholstered furniture throughout the space feels as though you have entered a secret getaway or retreat. A huge floor mirror adds a sense of spaciousness, while the statement chandelier echoes those seen in the living space and again enhances a feeling of lavishness.
Finally, we enter the bathroom, and are greeted with a surprisingly modern space. The freestanding tub takes centre stage, and is flanked by a huge piece of marble that creates a feature wall. Matching the marble of this feature wall the basins are bespoke, and inject a contemporary feeling into this space. With a wall of mirror, the area feels open and large, while the subtle lighting is hidden within a vaulted ceiling space, ensuring a sense of cleanliness and freshness.
