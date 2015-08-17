Living in a plasma ball

London is filled with strikingly beautiful historic Grade II Listed buildings. As of 2010, the number sat at approximately 374,000 listed structures, with the number steadily rising. These properties are rich in history and add to the vast architectural tapestry of London and surrounding districts. Today on homify we are privileged to take a tour inside one of these Grade II Listed homes. Located in Connaught Place, in the City of Westminster, this superb residence is just a stone's throw away from Marble Arch, the 19th century white marble triumphal arch and London landmark. Lovingly restored and updated by Redrow Homes, the team at Flairlight Designs, were commissioned to install state-of-the-art illumination management systems, and incorporate the very latest 100% LED lighting products. By using LED for the home's lighting, Flairlight were able to ensure all products were the same correlated colour temperature (CCT), guaranteeing colour consistency throughout the dwelling.

To take a gander inside this stylish and heritage rich home, check out the images below and tour this splendid abode.