British luxury at its finest

Set within lush grounds, and with an enviable view of the countryside, this Weybridge estate is truly a sight to behold. Lavish and luxurious, the residence is replete with many contemporary features necessary for opulent 21st century living. In order to create a welcoming and homely ambience, the owners enlisted the help of Flairlight Designs to provide domestic illumination and a complete management control system for all their lighting requirements. The result is a dwelling that radiates with warmth, and functions in a practical and serviceable way.
If you would like to take a peek inside this impressive and striking residence, check out the images below and journey into a uniquely extravagant home, expertly illuminated, and boasting style and opulence.
Viewing this property from the rear, it is abundant the majesty and commanding influence the dwelling has on its surroundings. Constructed from a light orange brick, with white window frames, and silver slate roof, the home luxuriously manages to look sympathetic to the landscape, while also making a statement. The exterior pool is flanked by rolling manicured lawn, which evokes grandeur and comfort, and provides a family-friendly outdoor space. Now, let's take a peek inside this home…
Moving inside, and we are greeted with a magnificent and striking interior, replete with lavish finishes and luxurious fixtures. The statement staircase defines the room, and provides a truly extravagant way to ascend or descend between floors. In addition, the downlights that have been installed exude a rich homely ambience without compromising on luxury and style.
If you want to live in 5-star comfort, then look no further than this stylish and beautiful living room. Optimised for comfort, the textures and fabrics within this room complement the neutral colour scheme and soft dimmable lighting.
For a cooking space that shines, take a look at this amazing kitchen. Replete with state-of-the-art appliances, the space exudes class and sophistication. From the large black marble worktop, to the statement lights that hang suspended above, the liveable area is a beauitful example of opulent living. In the other section of the room, the dining and living areas are separated subtly using furniture. The mammoth plasma television is mounted on the wall, ensuring an area for enjoyment as well as relaxation.
Upstairs in the master suite, we see the beautiful and comfortable bed, with plush cream carpet and ensuite bathroom in the next room. The colour palette is again neutral, with plenty of contrasting elements that bring a sense of interest into the sleeping quarters.
For true relaxation and grandiose living, a marble bathroom is what you need. Complete with floor to ceiling sandy hued marble, the space is extravagant and plush. Not wanting to limit the use of marble, the designers have employed a black marble tub, and matching vanity to create contrast within the space. Once again we see downlights used in the room, as well as within the smaller built-in shelves set into the walls.
Truly picture perfect, this garden looks whimsical and delightful. From the manicured lawn, to the wonderful and well-kept garden beds, the outdoor area is large, liveable, and brilliantly suited to family living. As we catch a small glimpse of the pool, we are able to see the lighting that has been used within. Lit up for nighttime swimming, the pool as well as the entire residence, is cleverly and brilliantly illuminated and designed.
