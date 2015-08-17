A home of majestic light

It's a rare occurrence that we get to tour a magnificent mansion or an over-sized opulent estate. However, today on homify, we are venturing behind the gated entrance of one of England's beautiful and truly extravagant properties, to glimpse how the 'other half' live in luxury and lavish surrounds. Located in Windelsham, this four-storey residence boasts an indoor pool, sauna, steam room, gym, several reception rooms, six bedrooms with ensuites, and a huge feature staircase. This dwelling incorporates every amenity and necessity required for exuberant and sumptuous living. But how to illuminate such a colossal and monumental house? The owners of this residence turned to Flairlight Designs to equip their home with all the necessary fittings and fixtures to create a welcoming ambience within their tremendously vast estate. From illuminating the landscaped trees at the gated entrance, to the LED lighting in the marble floors, every aspect has been carefully considered and the result is astounding.
To tour this majestic and palatial estate, check out the images below, and peek into one of the country's most magnificent and impressive homes.
Here we are given a glimpse of the external feature pool and facade of the home. The pool is illuminated using LED focused precision beam spot lights manufactured from 316 Stainless Steel. The result is a striking statement for the property and cements itself as a mammoth and monumental structure. The lighting creates a sense of warmth and a welcoming nature, essential for such a large dwelling.
At the gated entrance lies the gate house. The landscaped gardens include cascading maple trees that have been illuminated with Flairlight IP67 LED Up lights, creating an impressive welcome to this property.
At we take a look at the entrance to this dwelling, we see how important the lighting is to the cordiality and hospitable nature of the home. Wall mounted lights are symmetrically placed on either side of the door, as we glimpse the huge crystal chandelier within.
Staggered low level bollards lead the path towards the tennis court, and are illuminated along with various significant oak trees lit up using LED up-lights. Maximizing the view from the tennis courts, the architects have ensured fantastic views over the famous Sunningdale golf course.
Taking a closer look at the chandelier within the entrance space, we are able to see the impact it has on the entire space. Creating warmth, without sacrficing opulence or luxury, this light fitting takes centre stage and frames the external pool beyond.
With such lavish and abundant marble throughout this home, it was necessary for Flairlight to carefully choose the illumination. The desired effect of brightening the space without crearing too much glare was of the utmost importance, and this has been achieved with ease. Downlights are used for the ceiling spaces, and LED lighting for the walkway on the floor, essential for nighttime.
The jewel of this residence is the six metre LED glass chandelier, which makes its way down the flights of marble stairs in a twisted motion, replecating the staircase itself. It brings the space together and works in a cohesive way with the plentiful glazing throughout the home, and the glass balustrade of the staircase.
This receoption room, although not yet furnished, gives a gilmpse at the warmth and cosiness that can be created within a large and imposing residence. Working with carpet, a neutral colour scheme, and soft lighting, the space is perfect for entertaining as well as rest and relaxation.
Here in one of the many bathrooms within this home, the lighring chosen evokes a moody and calm atmopshere. Paired with stunningly opulent fixtures, the result is a space that feels like 5-star living with an extra hint of style and panache.
Here in the family quarters of the home, the kitchen is bold and vivacious, imparting a sense of lavish luxury within the space. A statement island brings the room together and creates a liveable aesthetic, while eclectic chandeliers frame the area, and inject a contemporary warmth.
Oozing a sense of magic and whimsicality, this space is perfect for rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation. Replete with a living space as well as a gargantuan emperor sized bed, the room exudes luxury and style. A chandelier brings the living space together and is paired with downlights for extra illumination.
Finally, to end the tour of this striking residence, we make our way into the indoor pool room, which houses a large and sumptuous swimming space. Illuminated with downlights and vaulted hidden lights, the space creates a sense of opulence and luxury with a truly sensuous aesthetic.
