A home of majestic light

It's a rare occurrence that we get to tour a magnificent mansion or an over-sized opulent estate. However, today on homify, we are venturing behind the gated entrance of one of England's beautiful and truly extravagant properties, to glimpse how the 'other half' live in luxury and lavish surrounds. Located in Windelsham, this four-storey residence boasts an indoor pool, sauna, steam room, gym, several reception rooms, six bedrooms with ensuites, and a huge feature staircase. This dwelling incorporates every amenity and necessity required for exuberant and sumptuous living. But how to illuminate such a colossal and monumental house? The owners of this residence turned to Flairlight Designs to equip their home with all the necessary fittings and fixtures to create a welcoming ambience within their tremendously vast estate. From illuminating the landscaped trees at the gated entrance, to the LED lighting in the marble floors, every aspect has been carefully considered and the result is astounding.

To tour this majestic and palatial estate, check out the images below, and peek into one of the country's most magnificent and impressive homes.