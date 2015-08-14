These days space is at a premium. With people living in smaller and more compact spaces, it's essential to ensure available square metres are maximised, as well as utilised in an efficient and practical manner.

For the owners of 'Laurelhurst Carriage House', the need for a good outdoor entertaining area and versatile living space meant redeveloping their garage area to accommodate a building that would suit various needs. This structure, designed by Path Architecture, is essentially a garage with a studio apartment above. The area is modern, clean, open and spacious, and can be used as a guest house, studio, gym or self-contained detached residence.

Employing abundant glazing, natural light is maximised and the dwelling is light, bright and airy. Outside, the fire pit adds drama to a thoroughly enjoyable entertaining space. With a full dining table, outdoor kitchen, shower, spa and sauna this backyard works as an extension to the house for both the summer and winter months.

To take a tour inside this stunning property, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your next home makeover or refurbishment!