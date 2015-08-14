These days space is at a premium. With people living in smaller and more compact spaces, it's essential to ensure available square metres are maximised, as well as utilised in an efficient and practical manner.
For the owners of 'Laurelhurst Carriage House', the need for a good outdoor entertaining area and versatile living space meant redeveloping their garage area to accommodate a building that would suit various needs. This structure, designed by Path Architecture, is essentially a garage with a studio apartment above. The area is modern, clean, open and spacious, and can be used as a guest house, studio, gym or self-contained detached residence.
Employing abundant glazing, natural light is maximised and the dwelling is light, bright and airy. Outside, the fire pit adds drama to a thoroughly enjoyable entertaining space. With a full dining table, outdoor kitchen, shower, spa and sauna this backyard works as an extension to the house for both the summer and winter months.
To take a tour inside this stunning property, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your next home makeover or refurbishment!
Replete with a host of nifty mod-cons and a range of stylish accessories, this compact residence has everything a family could need for entertaining or hosting a trendy event. Here we can see the guesthouse in its entirety. It's been finished with a high attention to detail, quality craftsmanship and is an ideal space for an artists studio, guesthouse or simply an apartment.
Outside we see the fire pit, which presents a fabulous place to gather with friends, as well as the built-in kitchen that offers an area to cook and grill. To add an extra element of opulence and style, there is also an in-ground spa, sauna and outdoor shower. The wonderful use of timber is present throughout the space, and combines wonderfully with the neutral sandy colour scheme of the rendered building.
Moving inside and we get a glimpse of the stylish kitchen and dining space, which again employs the neutral colour palette and abundant timber elements to create a space of style and warmth.
The furniture is Scandinavian in its shape and form, adding a simplicity and minimal aesthetic that creates a sense of spaciousness. The timber ceiling matches the flooring and window frames, injecting a sense of cohesion to the space, while a statement light-fitting provides soft illumination.
Taking a peek outside again, and we are greeted with the beautiful outdoor shower. This space is the height of luxury and employs a rich timber to the walls and decked floors, which adds opulence and sophistication.
This rain shower is the perfect place to cool off after a dip in the outdoor spa, or simply a refreshing wake up for your morning.
To maximise space in this compact residence, the architects and designers have implemented built-in joinery and furniture that not only looks fabulous, but allows the occupants to employ the room for whatever their purpose, maximising spaciousness.
The sofa can be transformed into a bed, creating a beautiful seating area when not in use and ensuring the area is not wasted with a large immovable bed. In addition, there is plenty of storage included in the space, with drawers for linen, towels and other necessities.
As we walk behind the kitchen counter we see the bathroom, which is neatly tucked away but still spacious and serviceable. This view is of the basin with timber vanity that matches the rest of the dwelling's colour palette.
A simple mirror and light are affixed to the wall, providing the perfect private space to get ready, shower and prepare for the day ahead. A truly unique and practical property!
