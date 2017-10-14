How to look after wooden floors and keep them looking like new!

Finally, if you want to be able to tackle any sudden scratches or damage, we can't recommend having some oil in stock enough! Use something such as linseed oil or beeswax on a surface scratch and it will simply disappear before your eyes and keep your floors looking glossy and glorious. Just be sure to warn people though, or you might have some slippages to contend with!

