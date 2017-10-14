How to look after wooden floors and keep them looking like new!

Real wood floors are such a striking feature in any home, but as soon as you incur some scratches and scuffs, the gorgeousness will be overshadowed by damage! Now that's a nightmare that nobody wants to deal with and any interior designer will cringe at the thought of neglected wooden floors, so it's up to you to get a schedule of care and maintenance in place! While it's true that wood is a great flooring material for any room, from living rooms through to kitchens, you do need to know how to care for it, which is why we've put together some handy tips for you, right here!
Your first port of call, when it comes to looking after real wood floors, should be to have a team of professionals that you can call on, if things get a little to difficult for you to handle yourself. Not everybody will be willing to grab the sandpaper and carry out some on-the-spot repairs, so if that sounds like you, get acquainted with some carpenters or flooring experts!
Polishing your floors probably sounds like a long, arduous and drawn out process, right? Well actually, it's far simpler than you might think! High street polishing kits have been designed to make the task of polishing wooden floors far easier to manage and regular polishing will give your floors an extra level of protection against damage and staining, so it's worth doing!
We hope that it goes without saying that when you have wooden floors,you need to think about your furniture a little more carefully! Heavy pieces aren't a total no-no, as long as you stock up on felt leg pads and consider the surface a little more. You might also like to move things around as little as possible, to minimise impact.
If you are striving to maintain all the wooden flooring in your home, don't forget about external installations as well! Decking needs regular staining and cleaning, otherwise the elements will have a huge impact on it and mean that it needs replacing regularly. We suggest a once a week pressure wash and an annual re-staining, just to be safe!
Finally, if you want to be able to tackle any sudden scratches or damage, we can't recommend having some oil in stock enough! Use something such as linseed oil or beeswax on a surface scratch and it will simply disappear before your eyes and keep your floors looking glossy and glorious. Just be sure to warn people though, or you might have some slippages to contend with!
