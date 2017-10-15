6 bunk bed designs that are nothing short of brilliant

Are you on the lookout for easy ways to get some awesome parent points from your kids? Then come with us now, as we have found some of the coolest and cosiest bunk beds ever! A simple way to make your childrens' bedrooms that bit more fun and ready to accept sleepovers, bunk beds are also fantastic for saving space in a smaller house, which makes them perfect for everyone, but you won't believe how many amazing styles there are to choose from! Take a look at six of our favourites and be prepared for your kids to think you've transformed into the best interior designer ever, when you install one in their room!
Colourful, cool and with a stylishly retro edge, this bunk bed is literally PERFECT! With shelves at either end as well, your little ones can have bedtime reading material close to hand and a little night light too, if they aren't too keen on the dark. We would actually sleep in this bed!
For the more discerning little one, we present this brilliant bunk bed that can be dual sleeping areas when needed, but also a bed and sofa when a more self-contained space is wanted. This is a bed that could easily grow with your child, from youngster through to teenager.
How surprisingly stylish is this bunk bed? We know it sounds silly to say that, but let's be honest; bunk beds aren't the first thing you picture when thinking of elegant furniture, are they? Smooth, muted and generously proportioned this design has totally changed our perception!
A simple design, finished in white wood, has finished this nautical bedroom scheme to utter perfection! This is actually a great idea; choosing an understated bunk design and using fun bed linen to change the look and feel as often as you want to! At least you won't have to buy a lot of new beds!
How sweet is this bunk bed, not to mention unusual! It's the best of every world in terms of being a comfy bed, a sofa during the day, the perfect spot for a sleepover and even a treehouse alternative! You'd never want to grow up if this was your bed, would you?
Honestly, we never considered minimal and modernist design being attributed to a child's bunk bed, until now! This monolithic style of design works so well to create a focal point in the room, as well as being snuggly and cosy for sleeping in! We love it!
