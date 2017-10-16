9 wooden wardrobes that add a touch of wonderful to any bedroom

We all know that a wardrobe is a necessary addition to any master bedroom, but if we can sway your choice in any way, can we suggest that you take a closer look at wooden styles? Not only are they terrifically varied, gorgeous and organic, they can also be made to totally bespoke measurements by any talented carpenter, to work with the dimensions of your room. We've spotted 9 utterly brilliant designs that you need to see, right now, so let's take a look and see if any could be the icing on the cake that is your bedroom!
Decadent dark wood and huge mirror panels have come together in an amazing way here, in order to create a modern take on a classic large wardrobe. Building it up to the ceiling has maximised the storage in such a seamless way and what a focal point that wood has become!
We don;t think there will ever be a time when shabby chic design goes out of style, simply because it looks so wonderful and, if you have a modicum of DIY talent, can be insanely cost-effective to recreate! This reclaimed wood wardrobe not only looks pretty, it is also understated and fantastically useful too!
If you think you could be talked into a wooden wardrobe, but you know you aren't particularly interested in standard design, how about this incredible open style of clothing storage? Riddled with industrial overtones, we love the pure functionality of this wall installation, not to mention the quiet elegance of the wood!
Sometimes, you need to think about the wider styling of your bedroom and what other pieces of furniture you need. That's when an integrated wardrobe/bookcase/study area becomes more than a common sense purchase; it's an unavoidable one! Great for a messy teen's room, this really kills a lot of birds with one stylish wooden stone.
There was a tome when built-in bedroom furniture was all the rage and we are desperate to bring that back, now we've seen this stunning pale wood design! Featuring cubby holes, wardrobes, draws and even a dressing table area, this is the ultimate in custom carpentry and clothing storage solutions.
If you're enjoying these ideas but you know, deep in your heart, that you are a traditional furniture fan then a wooden wardrobe makes great sense for you! Choose a classic incarnation, with a few drawers and maybe some Shaker finishing on the doors and you'll be onto a winner!
Shall we get a bit more eclectic and minimalist now? An upcycled wooden ladder makes for a really perfect, pretty and unusual alternative to standard wooden wardrobes. This would be a terrific idea for a small bedroom or maybe a studio apartment, don't you think?
If you are fortunate enough to have a small spare room or box room that is ripe for transforming into a walk-in wardrobe, wood is the best material to consider using, as a carpenter will be able to kit out the entire space and make it look so cohesive! The central accessories island here is something we are desperate for in our homes!
Speaking of built-in wooden wardrobe ideas, just look at this incredible design! Drawers meet rails and finally shelving, to accommodate absolutely anything and everything, but all in a surprisingly small space. It just goes to show that with the right tradesperson, you can accomplish incredible things, regardless of dimensions!
