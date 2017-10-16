Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 wooden wardrobes that add a touch of wonderful to any bedroom

press profile homify press profile homify
Muebles Modulares Espacio al Cuadrado, Espacio al Cuadrado Espacio al Cuadrado Modern dressing room
Loading admin actions …

We all know that a wardrobe is a necessary addition to any master bedroom, but if we can sway your choice in any way, can we suggest that you take a closer look at wooden styles? Not only are they terrifically varied, gorgeous and organic, they can also be made to totally bespoke measurements by any talented carpenter, to work with the dimensions of your room. We've spotted 9 utterly brilliant designs that you need to see, right now, so let's take a look and see if any could be the icing on the cake that is your bedroom!

1. Deliciously dark.

Light Wardrobe Casa Più Arredamenti light wardrobe
Casa Più Arredamenti

Light Wardrobe

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Decadent dark wood and huge mirror panels have come together in an amazing way here, in order to create a modern take on a classic large wardrobe. Building it up to the ceiling has maximised the storage in such a seamless way and what a focal point that wood has become!

2. Shabby chic heaven!

Nilsson Rustica Reclaimed Wood Wardrobe homify BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Wood effect reclaimed wood
homify

Nilsson Rustica Reclaimed Wood Wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

We don;t think there will ever be a time when shabby chic design goes out of style, simply because it looks so wonderful and, if you have a modicum of DIY talent, can be insanely cost-effective to recreate! This reclaimed wood wardrobe not only looks pretty, it is also understated and fantastically useful too!

3. Open and opulent.

Muebles Modulares Espacio al Cuadrado, Espacio al Cuadrado Espacio al Cuadrado Modern dressing room
Espacio al Cuadrado

Espacio al Cuadrado
Espacio al Cuadrado
Espacio al Cuadrado

If you think you could be talked into a wooden wardrobe, but you know you aren't particularly interested in standard design, how about this incredible open style of clothing storage? Riddled with industrial overtones, we love the pure functionality of this wall installation, not to mention the quiet elegance of the wood!

4. Multifunctional and marvellous!

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
Interioriza

Interioriza
Interioriza
Interioriza

Sometimes, you need to think about the wider styling of your bedroom and what other pieces of furniture you need. That's when an integrated wardrobe/bookcase/study area becomes more than a common sense purchase; it's an unavoidable one! Great for a messy teen's room, this really kills a lot of birds with one stylish wooden stone.

5. Built-in beauty!

P, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern dressing room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

There was a tome when built-in bedroom furniture was all the rage and we are desperate to bring that back, now we've seen this stunning pale wood design! Featuring cubby holes, wardrobes, draws and even a dressing table area, this is the ultimate in custom carpentry and clothing storage solutions.

6. A touch of tradition.

Swash wardrobe Loaf Modern style bedroom wardrobe,wooden,new,washed,beached,curved,storage
Loaf

Swash wardrobe

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

If you're enjoying these ideas but you know, deep in your heart, that you are a traditional furniture fan then a wooden wardrobe makes great sense for you! Choose a classic incarnation, with a few drawers and maybe some Shaker finishing on the doors and you'll be onto a winner!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Ultimate simplicity.

homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Shall we get a bit more eclectic and minimalist now? An upcycled wooden ladder makes for a really perfect, pretty and unusual alternative to standard wooden wardrobes. This would be a terrific idea for a small bedroom or maybe a studio apartment, don't you think?

8. Wow-factor walk-in!

WHITE TREE , Artichok Design Artichok Design Scandinavian style dressing room
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

If you are fortunate enough to have a small spare room or box room that is ripe for transforming into a walk-in wardrobe, wood is the best material to consider using, as a carpenter will be able to kit out the entire space and make it look so cohesive! The central accessories island here is something we are desperate for in our homes!

9. Creative and custom.

APARTAMENT GARNIZON W GDAŃSKU, Sikora Wnetrza Sikora Wnetrza Industrial style dressing room
Sikora Wnetrza

Sikora Wnetrza
Sikora Wnetrza
Sikora Wnetrza

Speaking of built-in wooden wardrobe ideas, just look at this incredible design! Drawers meet rails and finally shelving, to accommodate absolutely anything and everything, but all in a surprisingly small space. It just goes to show that with the right tradesperson, you can accomplish incredible things, regardless of dimensions!

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Common bedroom design mistakes.

​The terrific Teddington refurbishment
Are you sold on the idea of a wooden wardrobe now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks