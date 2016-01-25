Small house with a style factor

All-white colour schemes are always well featured here on homify, with the design trend continuing to grow in popularity during 2016. When used correctly, white can enhance any form of architecture, décor style or room. Architects often use a shade of white to give their project a strong architectural presence or, on the other hand, they can emphasise subtleties of form and shadow within an unassuming space.

Even though it may seem like a simple or obvious interior design trend, there is much to learn and be inspired by this type of scheme. We believe that the best form of learning is from the best so today we're hosting a stunning renovation project where white is featured throughout.

We don't want to give too much away so make sure to scroll down and see it all for yourself!