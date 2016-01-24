Top 5 Projects of the Week: The Best New Builds in the UK to an Eye-Catching Suburban Wonder Home

It’s that time of the week again. The time when we take a moment to reflect on what’s been of most interest to YOU on homify during the last week.

Our first look back on Top 5 is at our list of the best new builds in the UK. We'll then whisk you down to the Devon coast to see a jaw-dropping barn conversion, before a quick trip to London to see the right way to adapt a basement for light, spacious family living.

Our eclectic round-up finishes in western Germany, via some professional interior design advice, as we gaze in awe at a modern home so beautiful it needs to be seen to be believed.

So, get comfortable, enjoy the projects and don't forget to let us know which was your favourite in the comments…