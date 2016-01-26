The secrets of a clean and organised home

Keeping our homes clean and organised can be an uphill battle at the best of times but this is multiplied around the holiday period. The turn of the New Year is rapidly disappearing out of sight in the calendar's rear view mirror but many of us are still suffering the effects of hosting friends and family for extended periods.
So, despite February fast approaching we're still repeating the mantra,
New Year, clean house! There are few better ways to help you restore a sense of balance and control in your life than by starting with your home. By cleaning and organising your home or flat you'll also, perhaps without even realising it, clean away memories you'd rather forget and wipe away feelings you'd rather leave behind.
Now the festivities are well and truly over, it's time to time to roll up our sleeves, get to work and reclaim our home as the peaceful sanctuary we crave.
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
Can you recall how long it took you to hand-pick each ornament that decorated your festive home? It would be a shame if they ended up in the rubbish or broken due to indelicate storage. So, for if there are any lingering reminders of festive activities, it's time to remove them to a suitable storage.
For non-fragile items, a cardboard box should suffice. More delicate possessions should be handled in one of two ways: either delicately wrap them in paper and bubble-wrap or, if you lack the patience, buy some plastic containers that will protect your belongings from clumsy hands.
If you have a designated place for your decorations and party paraphernalia, such as the garage or basement, then you’ll face little problem in restoring everything back to its rightful place. However, if you don’t, you have a couple of options. The first is investing in a small closet or shelving unit and the other is adapting an existing space, such as a wardrobe or the attic, so you can store your items.
No matter how much we clean our homes, it's impossible to stay ahead of dust. It can't be
out cleaned and it rests in literally every inch of our homes, the particles clinging to every surface and object.
Before you begin tackling this problem it's a good idea to cover your furniture, especially upholstered items, with something like a thin plastic sheet, to avoid simply transferring the dust from your coffee table to your sofa, for example.
The importance of covering your furniture is most necessary when you live in a two-story house as cleaning the dirt from the upper floor is bound to spread to the ground floor furniture. Nevertheless, besides cleaning the floor and furniture you should also thoroughly clean the walls and ceiling as there are bound to be a few cobwebs lurking in the ceiling corners.
If you have an open-plan house, such as one see the image above by Boue Architects begin at the top and slowly make your way down to the bottom. By doing so you will better avoid debris being transferred from the top floor to the ground.
Large windows are a great asset to any home, inviting sunshine and making your home look brighter and welcoming. However, they tend to also allow a lot of dirt to enter and get covered in smudges and fingerprints. which need to be taken care of. A simple swipe will probably not be enough.
You need to use specialised products and cloths that don’t leave fibres behind. These can be store-bought industrial solutions or you can make your own homemade cleaning products with vinegar. Just put 50/50 water and vinegar into a spray bottle, apply to the surface and wipe thoroughly.
Finally, we will leave you with the bathroom. The toughest battles in the war against uncleanliness are waged here at the best of times but this is especially true after a period of hosting guests. Whilst your family might be respectful visitors, the same can't always be said of friends and acquaintances.
Don’t worry, though as once more vinegar can again come to the rescue! Tackle stains and soap scum that's accumulated on bathroom tiles, floor, cabinets and mirrors with the same solution you made for the windows!
