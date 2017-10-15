​8 tips to remember when constructing a modular home

Modular homes are fast becoming a trendy thing, and before we proceed any further, we need to establish what exactly a modular home is. A modular home is simply a prefabricated house that is partitioned into several sections known as ‘modules’ (or ‘panels’, if you will). The entire construction process follows a cycle such as this: First, the components are decided upon. Soon after, the components are constructed and then delivered to the desired location. The components are then integrated together to give rise to a single structure that we call a modular home.

The number of advantages that modular homes have to offer is the main reason for their rising popularity. In terms of manufacturing, resource procurement, costs and energy consumption, modular homes give larger regular homes a serious run for their money!