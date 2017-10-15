​8 tips to remember when constructing a modular home

Modular homes are fast becoming a trendy thing, and before we proceed any further, we need to establish what exactly a modular home is. A modular home is simply a prefabricated house that is partitioned into several sections known as ‘modules’ (or ‘panels’, if you will). The entire construction process follows a cycle such as this: First, the components are decided upon. Soon after, the components are constructed and then delivered to the desired location. The components are then integrated together to give rise to a single structure that we call a modular home.
The number of advantages that modular homes have to offer is the main reason for their rising popularity. In terms of manufacturing, resource procurement, costs and energy consumption, modular homes give larger regular homes a serious run for their money!
The key detail that is missed out by most people while constructing a modular home is the design. Modular homes can either be arranged vertically, horizontally or in any manner that you like, and the same goes for size.
Be careful of the materials that you pick out when constructing your home.
Modular homes have more quality control when compared to conventional homes. Conventional homes are built in a slow and steady fashion with a maximum of two quality checks. This is much less than the number of checks performed on a cube house. The resources picked out are recyclable, and are highly efficient. Also, the designs that are in the offing for cube homes are far more than that of conventional homes. There is also the added advantage of the continuous quality checks over time.
Despite the advantages that cube houses present, certain disadvantages also need to be mentioned. The first being that the designs of these homes are impacted greatly by transportation restrictions. Larger modules cannot be transported to all the locations. Another disadvantage is the price point of modular homes, as the value of these properties can be much lower than that of conventional ones.
Typically, if well chosen materials are used, a cube home can last for over 60 years. However, factors such as climate can affect the durability of the materials. That is why it’s important that you hire a professional for the construction of a modular home.
As already mentioned, varied designs are up for offer. Right from the materials that will uphold the framework to the way the framework is designed, everything lies solely in the hands of the buyer.
Modular homes can be anywhere from 15% to 40% cheaper than regular homes. This comes as an added benefit to the fact that, in a short period of time, your home is all ready for you to move into.
Two prime aspects to keep in mind while constructing a modular home are ventilation and insulation. It is important for fresh air to enter and leave the home, and at the same time it’s crucial to ensure adequate insulation is included to make it more ‘user-friendly’, so to speak.
What makes modular homes the wonder that they are is the choice of location. Due to the easy transportation of the multiple modules, it is possible to pick a location that is suited to your liking. This can vary from a lovely view of a beach to a beautiful home tucked away cosily in the woods.
