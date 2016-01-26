A Cosy Winter Hideaway Home

On homify we invite you to escape to a winter wonderland in Japan's picturesque Karuizawa region that will sure conquer your winter blues. Picture yourself trekking through untouched woodlands during the day and then at night settling into a cosy lodging.

Experts from Curationer have included all the essentials for a perfect stay, from the comfortable lounge, cosy bedrooms with attached suites, to the outrageously luxurious spa and sauna.

Whether you have romance on the mind or a getaway with the family, this would be the perfect accommodation for winter escape.

Let's begin checking it out!