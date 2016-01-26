A Cosy Winter Hideaway Home

On homify we invite you to escape to a winter wonderland in Japan's picturesque Karuizawa region that will sure conquer your winter blues. Picture yourself trekking through untouched woodlands during the day and then at night settling into a cosy lodging.
Experts from Curationer have included all the essentials for a perfect stay, from the comfortable lounge, cosy bedrooms with attached suites, to the outrageously luxurious spa and sauna.
Whether you have romance on the mind or a getaway with the family, this would be the perfect accommodation for winter escape.
Let's begin checking it out!
Pictured is the enchanting lodge glowing warmly within the frosty landscape. Here, the lodge and its occupants co-exist within the profoundly beautiful eco-system. Seemingly endless forest encloses this secret hideaway, keeping those inside protected from the elements.
Outstandingly beautiful, the lodge façade is formed of horizontally laid timber panels and huge sheets of transparent glass frame. The pitch roof reminds us of chalets, typical of accommodation found in the Swiss Alps.
The plan anchors around a central hub on the ground level where there are living and dining areas, as well as a kitchen. As an extension of the plan there is decking, which is accessed via sliding doors. Private rooms are accommodated upstairs away from the excitement.
As the temperatures drop after sunset, there's no better place to be than beside the wood burner, simply enjoying the warm and crackling fire.
A spectacular picture window is the lodge's most dramatic feature. The picture window is made up of many windows of varying sizes, which form as one to capture the views of the landscape. Forget about turning the TV on, time is best spent watching the ever changing scenery that's always on show.
The kitchen is perfectly sized to allow meals to be made for many people. Practicality comes first in the design but there are equal helpings of beauty to be found inside, with a sleek and contemporary outlook on show.
As a natural extension of the kitchen, a row of chairs sit beside the island bench, which are perfect to ensure conversations remain flowing even when someone is assigned cooking duties.
We alluded to this space earlier in the article and here it finally is! One can experience the magic of a European spa and sauna from the comfort of their own living space.
For all the high notes of drama and excitement, internally the lodge displays a quality homeliness that will capture the hearts of those who stay here.
