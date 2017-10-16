​The terrific Teddington refurbishment

Our 360° for today comes from Teddington, an affluent suburban area in south west London in Richmond. But it’s not this district’s poshness that we want to focus on, but rather a specific extension- and renovation project that was implemented here.
Courtesy of London-based team The Market Design & Build comes this very prestigious project of a double-fronted, three-storey Victorian property set back behind a gated wall, which was already a sight to behold.
The task given to the experts? Adding a modern twist to the client's home whilst still retaining some of the original characteristics and features.
Let’s take a look…
We just love any space that flaunts a firm commitment to fresh air and open layouts – and thanks to these pros’ expert touch, that is exactly what this open-plan area now flaunts.
The ground floor, as well as the property’s first floor, was completely transformed, making it not only more light and bright, but also more modern and striking.
Stepping back a few steps we can see that a kitchen joins in on the stylish fun – just look how eye-catching that culinary corner becomes thanks to the wooden surfaces, dark-chocolate colours and sleek finishes.
What chef, novice or otherwise, could possibly resist this?
A more formal dining space can also be glimpsed here, although thanks to sliding screens, this area is not as part of the open-plan layout.
What do you think of the modern-meets-Asian design? And that table seemingly rising up out of the floor? Absolutely stunning!
Now for a closer look at the new living room, which sports a range of modern- and contemporary touches – especially that super eye-catching ceiling light that looks like it’s been sent from the future.
We are also in love with the monochrome colour palette, with a few earth-toned décor pieces add in for extra visual effect.
Let’s explore a few more images of this delightful makeover!
