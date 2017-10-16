​The terrific Teddington refurbishment

Our 360° for today comes from Teddington, an affluent suburban area in south west London in Richmond. But it’s not this district’s poshness that we want to focus on, but rather a specific extension- and renovation project that was implemented here.

Courtesy of London-based team The Market Design & Build comes this very prestigious project of a double-fronted, three-storey Victorian property set back behind a gated wall, which was already a sight to behold.

The task given to the experts? Adding a modern twist to the client's home whilst still retaining some of the original characteristics and features.

Let’s take a look…