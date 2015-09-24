Bold bathroom wall tiles

Bathroom wall tiles can transform a bathroom. The bathroom of a home is an important room, of course, with necessary function that could also have high design. What can really take a bathroom from ordinary to extraordinary are beautiful bathroom wall tiles. Get creative with tiles. Implement bold colour and pattern. Bring in a sense of elegance with marble. Go eclectic with floor to ceiling tiles in unusual colors. There are many options in choosing bathroom wall tiles. These are just a few ideas that will transform any bathroom into a great design area.
For great style, try working with pattern everywhere in the bathroom. The bathroom wall tiles here go from floor to ceiling. They pack large design impact, as they are patterned with ever so small, subtle pattern that makes the wall look like it has great texture. The tiles are all within the same colour palette of blues and greys, cool in tone, giving the bathroom a very grown up feeling. The wall tile pattern continues with the sink area and floor, the entire bathroom flowing well with each other and creating a really unique look.
Subway tiles are a classic look that will always stand for style and class. These subway bathroom wall tiles are no different. They are a fresh white, stark and classic I'm every sense. The tiles are laid from floor to ceiling, providing a really nice and clean look. There is a great contrast with the black tiles, square in shape, that line the bathtub as well as one part of the wall. This provides a nice juxtaposition of colour, creating a stylish black and white monochrome bathroom.
Grey is such a modern, sleek, and mature colour. It can bring much style and class into a room. This bathroom feels like a luxurious bathroom in a hotel. The subway tiles are a medium grey colour and on most walls are placed from floor to ceiling. On the focal wall, where the toilet and sink are, the wall tiles stop at about halfway, making way for a white painted wall with a mirror and wall lights. This is a nice way to break up the pattern, while keeping the theme going. The bathroom wall tiles match the floor nicely. The two greys flow into each other, creating a sleek, grey bathroom.
For anyone looking to add much flavour and personality into their bathroom, along with a Southwestern flair, look no further. These bathroom wall tiles are the perfect blend of eclectic and colourful style. The large square tiles come in various patterns, from checkered to floral and beyond. The tiles, while different in pattern, use the same colour palette, which ensures the pattern doesn't look too busy and keeps uniformity. The end result is a creative bathroom that will quickly become the favourite room of any guest.
These bathroom wall tiles have a great checkered pattern, using soothing colours. The palette consists of shades of blues, greys and white. The tiles go from floor to ceiling on this accent wall. They are small, square shaped, and the tiles are placed in a seemingly random order, making the pattern look like a really natural flow of design. The blues make the bathroom feel relaxed and calming, a look the designer succeeded greatly in creating.
These bathroom wall tiles are neutral in colour but provide high design impact. The tiles are slim and rectangle in shape. There are various colour outs used, from white to light bright to darker colours. These different shades allow for great texture in the bathroom. The abundance of tiles also adds to the style of the room. There isn't just one accent wall, instead the tiles are used on every wall of the bathroom, with two walls having floor to ceiling tiles. The end result is a neutral coloured bathroom that has high design impact.
Sea green can be a really soothing colour, and what better place for this colour than in a bathroom? These bathroom wall tiles are a beautiful shade of sea green, which makes the bathroom look like a spa. The wall tiles go about halfway up the wall, before they transition to white tiles. Both colour tiles are subway tile in style. The change in colour provides a nice texture, and makes sure each colour is not too overpowering. The bathroom becomes a relaxing oasis.
Marble is the epitome of high class elegance and design, so why not implement this into a bathroom? These marble bathroom wall tiles scream luxury, yet they also pack a punch of personality with the hints of purple colour. The tiles are used from floor to ceiling and even continue on the bathroom floor. The majority of the tiles are white, with deep purple veins that create a nice texture and give the feeling of luxury. This bathroom is ultra sleek and chick all thanks to the bathroom wall tiles.
Black can look ultra chic and hip, as it does in this bathroom. These bathroom wall tiles are a cool black, rectangle in shape, neatly stacked one on top of the other. The tiles are used on one accent wall, which makes it w focal point and a great pop of design in this bathroom. The tiles on this wall go from floor to ceiling, and flow well with the black of the rest of he bathroom. The end result is a bathroom that is ultra chic, super mature, and high in style.
Mosaic tiles are a fun, interesting way to liven up any bathroom. This bathroom is bright, fun, and highly stylish thanks to the use of mosaic bathroom wall tiles. The tiles are used everywhere in different ways, on the main wall the tiles go from floor to ceiling, providing a great eye catching wall. The other walls the tiles are used at varying heights which brings even more creativity into the space.