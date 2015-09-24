Bold bathroom wall tiles

Grey is such a modern, sleek, and mature colour. It can bring much style and class into a room. This bathroom feels like a luxurious bathroom in a hotel. The subway tiles are a medium grey colour and on most walls are placed from floor to ceiling. On the focal wall, where the toilet and sink are, the wall tiles stop at about halfway, making way for a white painted wall with a mirror and wall lights. This is a nice way to break up the pattern, while keeping the theme going. The bathroom wall tiles match the floor nicely. The two greys flow into each other, creating a sleek, grey bathroom.