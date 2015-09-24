Appealing patio door ideas

The unique part about this patio door is the way it opens and closes. Instead of opening in or out like a traditional door, or even sliding which is also more common, the door folds, giving an accordion look. When the door is open, the door is stacked and leaves a wide open space to allow for easy movement between the outside and inside. The door consists of floor to ceiling glass panels, outlined in a think black frame. This look is ultra modern and chic. The accordion style of the door is fun and eclectic, a great idea from the designer. The end result is an eye catching patio door that adds a ton of design value to the space.