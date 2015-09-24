Appealing patio door ideas

The patio door is a necessary piece to connect the outside world to inside. However, a patio door doesn't have to just be an ordinary, boring door. There are many stylish options for patio door designs. Colour, glass, even the way the door opens can be unique and add much style and personality to the area. Don't settle for ordinary. These patio door designs are full of style and will provide much inspiration for anyone looking to step away from the traditional patio door.
This patio door stands out as it is literally outlined in a bold, grey colour. The door is surrounded by floor to ceiling windows that are also outlined in the grey. The grey is a cool, sleek dark shade, which looks beautiful against the red brick of the home, and stands out even more. The colour flows nicely with the grey in the roof. This patio door is modern and chic, a perfect compliment to the home and a great coordinated statement connecting the patio to the inside of the home.
The unique part about this patio door is the way it opens and closes. Instead of opening in or out like a traditional door, or even sliding which is also more common, the door folds, giving an accordion look. When the door is open, the door is stacked and leaves a wide open space to allow for easy movement between the outside and inside. The door consists of floor to ceiling glass panels, outlined in a think black frame. This look is ultra modern and chic. The accordion style of the door is fun and eclectic, a great idea from the designer. The end result is an eye catching patio door that adds a ton of design value to the space.
The patio door used here gives out double the fun, as there are teo identical doors side by side. Really, it looks like a wall of floor to ceiling windows, allowing much light and air into the room. The doors are outlined in white, which adds to the openness of the area and coupled with the light wood floors, really keeps the space bright. Overall, this patio door keeps the space cheery.
This entire room is designed with floor to ceiling glass panels. The panels are all framed in a thick brown wood, giving the entire room a natural, light and airy feel. The patio door is no different. Created also with large glass panels and framed I'm the wood, there is a great sense of continuity within this space. The wood panels even match the wood paneling on the ceiling, making the panels here a huge statement point in this area. The doors flow so nicely within the space, they blend right in, really continuing this great design and making this space feel special.
For an ultra modern design, try this sliding patio door design. The door is made of glass and is outlined in a reddish wood colour that picks up in the other areas of the outside of the house. The door slides open, and once open a huge area of space is left open. This creates the look of the outside coming in, and vice verbs. It is as if it is one continuous floor, and with the open air and no walls, the space becomes large and inviting. The door has sleek, sharp lines, super modern and very stylish.
This patio door gives off a very zen vibe, with its Asian inspiration. The door itself is made of horizontal dark wood panels, the same panels that make up the sides of the house. The door is hinged at the top to a silver piece that allows the door to slide open and closed. When closed, the door will blend right in with the wall, almost disappearing, which also creates a minimalist look. This patio door is unique in style, perfect for anyone who wants to create a peaceful, zen energy with their patio.
For the adventurous who is really looking for something different with a patio door, look no further. This patio door has it all! The door uses a variety of texture and colors to create an eye catching and unforgettable look. The door has dark brown wood panels as it's main base. It then is outlined in a fun yellow, a bright colour that definitely pops. That's not it though, finally the door has a cool rose coloured vertical panel, another unexpected pop of colour. The end result is a door that literally is the focal point of the entire outside of the house. Eyes are instantly drawn to this door, and why not? It's simply amazing!
This patio door uses the French door style in an updated and moderne any. The two pieces of the door are made of glass panels that are framed in a medium brown wood. The door slides open, but also has a fold in it that creates an accordion look as well. The door with its two sides feels grand, it takes up space yet is not overwhelming. Instead it looks powerful, classic and modern.
One feels like they are in a spa far away just by looking at this patio door. The door is made of glass and a light wood, but it is the design of the wood that really makes this door unique. The design is comprised of small boxes, that in a way look like woven baskets. The door slides open, creating a nice space connecting the outside of the home to the inside. This door creates a calming energy, and with its tiny boxes it allows light to shine in nicely.
This patio door has a great rustic feel to it. There are glass panels that allow light to flow in and our. The door is framed I a. Dark wood panel that has a rustic finish to it. It looks like the door to a home perhaps in New Mexico or Arizona. The door slides open, creating a grand entrance.