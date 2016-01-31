Use natural materials for a healthier home

Nowadays the pace of everyday life is becoming faster and faster and we observe, as a consequence, the rise of anxiety and stress. Therefore it seems imperative that we try to balance things out for the sake of our good health. The best way of nurturing our vitality is by maintaining a peaceful and tranquil home environment but how can we do that?
The main point is to make your home design as natural and healthy as it can be. For example, use natural and recycled materials or decorate with plants. Nature and vitality are two concepts that are interchangeable. There is myriad research from different faculties that signify the effects of nature on our health. Furthermore, by turning towards natural design we minimise the environmental impact from our constructions. It’s a win-win situation.
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
We often struggle in augmenting the mood in certain areas of our homes as they feel cluttered and cold. A solution to warm up our homes is by recycling wooden crates and pallets
You can create panels to supplement your walls, build false ceilings and furniture that will give a more natural look to your interior spaces. You can also build shelves and create pots for plant life.
Another way of having a healthier home environment is by decorating with nature.
Take the image above, for example. The living room is decorated with various plants placed in pots that are either hung on the wall or positioned on the floor and furniture. Aesthetically pleasing, isn't it?
Yet that’s not the only benefit of decorating with plants. They can help purify the air, eliminate chemical vapours and filter toxins in exchange for fresh air and moisture. That’s definitely good for our health. Plus it creates a super fun decor!
Decorating with pots is not the only way to bring nature into your home.
Have you ever considered the possibility of coating a wall with plants? Besides cleaning the air in the environment, it will bring a sense of relaxation to any room and inject life into sad and boring corners. The bedroom is a great place to add a green wall, as it is usually the room where we seek relaxation.
You can also incorporate the intense green hues of the plants into the décor by creating contrasts with the room’s textiles.
For more inspiration, here are: 6 Reasons Why You Should Consider A Living Wall For Your Home.
Another way to bring nature into your home is with the use of plywood. It might come as a surprise but the room in the image above is actually student accommodation. By using plywood the total cost of the construction was reduced and consequently the rent was affordable for young people in study.
The environmental impact associated with carbon traces was also much lower than with more traditional methods of construction. It is a super interesting project that was intended to generate the minimum impact on the environment and enhance vitality.
So, perhaps consider building a small room in your back garden out of plywood that can be used as a sanctuary of relaxation!
The need to divide space in our homes presents another opportunity to create a healthy environment. By using timber or pallets you can create panels that can help you divide different zones in your home, or cover walls without completing erasing what exists behind them. Of course, the panels can foster plant life.
As we can see in the image, a vertical arrangement of different plants was arranged within the panels, creating a tranquil spectacle. It will be a good idea to use plant varieties that agree with small containers and require minimal watering.
Finally, we will leave you with a handmade creation. The house shown is modular and, even though it appears small, it contains all the requisites for comfortable living that is environmentally friendly.
The walls are made out of OSB sheets, while planked pine is used for the ceiling. The frames required minimal finishing, whilst the construction process minimised the waste of raw materials. The end-result is a home that offers great adaptability to sustainable systems.
The eco-design of the home is a beacon of a healthier environment as it sheds the anxieties and worries that accompany the fast pace of the modern life. Besides, if you decide to build on your own, the mere effort you will put in will be more than enough to boost your well-being!
Designing and building our homes using natural materials and having better awareness of their impact on our environment and health will take us a step closer to living a life full of vitality.