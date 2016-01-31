Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Use natural materials for a healthier home

Adonis Adoni Adonis Adoni
Wandgestaltung Green, Freund GmbH Freund GmbH Interior landscaping
Loading admin actions …

Nowadays the pace of everyday life is becoming faster and faster and we observe, as a consequence, the rise of anxiety and stress. Therefore it seems imperative that we try to balance things out for the sake of our good health. The best way of nurturing our vitality is by maintaining a peaceful and tranquil home environment but how can we do that?

The main point is to make your home design as natural and healthy as it can be. For example, use natural and recycled materials or decorate with plants. Nature and vitality are two concepts that are interchangeable. There is myriad research from different faculties that signify the effects of nature on our health. Furthermore, by turning towards natural design we minimise the environmental impact from our constructions. It’s a win-win situation. 

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!

Recycled structures

Кофе-бар "Пенка", EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Industrial style dining room
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors

EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors

We often struggle in augmenting the mood in certain areas of our homes as they feel cluttered and cold. A solution to warm up our homes is by recycling wooden crates and pallets

You can create panels to supplement your walls, build false ceilings and furniture that will give a more natural look to your interior spaces. You can also build shelves and create pots for plant life.

Decorate with nature

Uitgebreide collectie Design Letters woonaccessoires, Kleuroptafel Kleuroptafel Interior landscaping
Kleuroptafel

Kleuroptafel
Kleuroptafel
Kleuroptafel

Another way of having a healthier home environment is by decorating with nature.

Take the image above, for example. The living room is decorated with various plants placed in pots that are either hung on the wall or positioned on the floor and furniture. Aesthetically pleasing, isn't it? 

Yet that’s not the only benefit of decorating with plants. They can help purify the air, eliminate chemical vapours and filter toxins in exchange for fresh air and moisture. That’s definitely good for our health. Plus it creates a super fun decor!

Green walls

Wandgestaltung Green, Freund GmbH Freund GmbH Interior landscaping
Freund GmbH

Freund GmbH
Freund GmbH
Freund GmbH

Decorating with pots is not the only way to bring nature into your home.

Have you ever considered the possibility of coating a wall with plants? Besides cleaning the air in the environment, it will bring a sense of relaxation to any room and inject life into sad and boring corners. The bedroom is a great place to add a green wall, as it is usually the room where we seek relaxation.

You can also incorporate the intense green hues of the plants into the décor by creating contrasts with the room’s textiles.

For more inspiration, here are: 6 Reasons Why You Should Consider A Living Wall For Your Home.

All wood and super green

10 Smart SQM, Tengbom Tengbom Houses
Tengbom

10 Smart SQM

Tengbom
Tengbom
Tengbom

Another way to bring nature into your home is with the use of plywood. It might come as a surprise but the room in the image above is actually student accommodation. By using plywood the total cost of the construction was reduced and consequently the rent was affordable for young people in study. 

The environmental impact associated with carbon traces was also much lower than with more traditional methods of construction. It is a super interesting project that was intended to generate the minimum impact on the environment and enhance vitality.

So, perhaps consider building a small room in your back garden out of plywood that can be used as a sanctuary of relaxation! 

Dividing spaces

Cuadros Vivos, Kentia Decosustentable Kentia Decosustentable HouseholdHomewares Wood
Kentia Decosustentable

Kentia Decosustentable
Kentia Decosustentable
Kentia Decosustentable

The need to divide space in our homes presents another opportunity to create a healthy environment. By using timber or pallets you can create panels that can help you divide different zones in your home, or cover walls without completing erasing what exists behind them. Of course, the panels can foster plant life. 

As we can see in the image, a vertical arrangement of different plants was arranged within the panels, creating a tranquil spectacle. It will be a good idea to use plant varieties that agree with small containers and require minimal watering.

Sustainable indoors

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern living room
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

Finally, we will leave you with a handmade creation. The house shown is modular and, even though it appears small, it contains all the requisites for comfortable living that is environmentally friendly.

The walls are made out of OSB sheets, while planked pine is used for the ceiling. The frames required minimal finishing, whilst the construction process minimised the waste of raw materials. The end-result is a home that offers great adaptability to sustainable systems.

The eco-design of the home is a beacon of a healthier environment as it sheds the anxieties and worries that accompany the fast pace of the modern life. Besides, if you decide to build on your own, the mere effort you will put in will be more than enough to boost your well-being! 

Designing and building our homes using natural materials and having better awareness of their impact on our environment and health will take us a step closer to living a life full of vitality.

You can hang your pictures like a gallery
How do you maintain a healthy home environment? Did any of our tips interest you? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks