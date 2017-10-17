Amazing fireplace décor ideas to copy

A striking fireplace is a terrific addition to any home, but you don't always have to actually have a roaring fire as the central focal point! You might not have a chimney that is safe to use, or perhaps you just refer your reliable central heating. You might actually have a fire, but want to add some extra decorative touches to it, but whatever your story is, interior designers are keen to inspire you to make more of your actual fireplace itself. We are fully onboard with that train of thought too, which is why we've come up with a host of lovely ideas for decorating your hearth area with class and elegance, so if your living room needs livening up, come and take a look and see if any of these looks would suit you!
If you do have a fire, you obviously need a good stock of fuel close to hand and ready to use, which is why these inset wall log stores are SUCH a great idea. They look good, serve a practical purpose and really frame the fireplace as well. What could be better?
If the idea of an open fire doesn't appal to you, how about having a modern enclosed woodburner professionally fitted into your fireplace? You'll have less mess to deal with and a lovely aesthetic, while still getting the benefit of some extra heat. What a great compromise.
Is there anywhere that candles don't look lovely? We haven't found it yet, if there is, but an empty fireplace is a natural location for a few large church candles! You can cluster as many or as few as you like and they will always look wonderful. If you don't want to light them, consider wrapping some LED fairy lights around them too!
We knew that one day, we'd find a reason to collect pretty pinecones when out on an autumnal walk! Displaying some natural and seasonal accessories in an empty fireplace looks SO good, so whether you have a vase of fresh flowers or a basket of pinecones, the effect will be charming!
You don't need to have a working fireplace in order to have a very pretty and eye-catching one! We can't recommend taking a trip to a salvage yard enough, to look for a period correct antique mantle, complete with vintage tiles and cast iron working pieces! What a dramatic and lovely look, regardless of a real flame or not!
Finally, you NEED to think about what you place on a mantle. Well chosen artwork, accessories and even flowers will all create such a glorious focal point in a room and won;t be dependent on your fire actually being lit. It really can be the simple touches that make the best impression!
