​A most delectable kitchen design

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Mr & Mrs G, Hurley
We’re off to Byfleet Village in Surrey for today’s homify 360° design, and this one comes from professional kitchen planners Raycross Interiors.

The project that they’re sharing with us? A bespoke kitchen with tonnes of ‘must-have’ touches and features to make it not only a prime working space in terms of cooking and baking, but also a most stylish area ideal for socialising.

Let’s get inspired…

The star attraction

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens - Maidenhead
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens—Maidenhead

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

With the overall size of the kitchen 9.8m x 4.9m, a large island, incorporating a pull-up power socket, was ideal to give the client plenty of work surface for food prepping and serving. The specification for the island was a taller than standard height, which allowed for plenty of drawer/storage space. 

As we can see, a barrel unit was included on the one corner with a solid oak/maple chequerboard chopping block to soften the overall shape.

Skilful and stylish

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens - Maidenhead
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens—Maidenhead

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Highly skilled craftsmen, time-honoured cabinet making skills and a variety of materials were combined to give a truly unique style & finish to this furniture range. 

And in terms of colour palette, a mixture of Pavilion Grey and Hague Blue-painted furniture was chosen to work beautifully with an element of oak trims.

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

An extra special touch

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens - Maidenhead
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens—Maidenhead

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Part of the brief received from the client was to create an adaptation of the wine storage in their previous home, encompassing reclaimed bricks, a Sub-Zero free-standing fridge freezer with bespoke wine storage either side for the clients fine wine collection. And of course nobody can argue that this just adds so much to the dining/socialising space in terms of ambience.

Let’s scope out a few more images of this delectable design.

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens - Maidenhead
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens—Maidenhead

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens - Maidenhead
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens—Maidenhead

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens - Maidenhead
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens—Maidenhead

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens - Maidenhead
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens—Maidenhead

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens - Maidenhead
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens—Maidenhead

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens - Maidenhead
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs G, Kitchens—Maidenhead

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this design?

