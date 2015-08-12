A phoenix rising from the ashes

Residential development in Korea is all about high-rise buildings filled with tiny homes, to deal with the huge population growth the country has seen in recent decades. Single story homes such as this project are few and far between, and are a highly sought after piece of real estate- not only because they are a house rather than a flat, but because they are true rendition of a traditional Korean family home. This mid century home had somehow fallen into a disastrous state, looking more like a squat than a highly sought after piece of residential real estate. Architects moohoi were given the large task of renovating this home into a modern version of a once typical Korean house, and the final result is truly impressive.
As you can see, the home hasnt been occupied for quite some time. The house itself is still in sound condition, but the interior spaces and garden leave much to be desired. The old design did not consider energy efficiency or sustainablity, so these two issues were addressed in the renovation.
To now, we see a minimal and welcoming space in-keeping with Korean tradition. The exterior brickwork has been given a facelift, and the roof has also been modernised. Here we see the timber deck which makes up the best part of the garden, which serves as an outdoor extension of the interior spaces. New boundary walls have also been added for extra privacy.
The new terrace now features a unique design point- a full-length transparent bi-fold wall that allows the timber deck to really become part of the interior living room when desired. Its transparent nature allows outside light to still enter without sacrificing too much privacy.
Only from this inside perspective can we really feel just how well the new design blurs the line between indoor and outdoor spaces. The two doors which seperate the spaces can be completely opened up to allow for a breezy, free-flowing ambiance for those warm summer months. Further enhancing the cohesiveness of the indoors and out, the designers chose to continue the timber decking of the outside into the interior of the home. Minimalism is a much revered style in Korea, and this home perfectly depicts this much-loved style.
Now we can see how the home has changed as viewed from the street. The raised site meant overly large boundary walls were needed to maintain privacy, except for the wall adjacent to the timber deck. The traditional rock wall is contrasted by the new minimal concrete wall, adding a subtle depth and texture to this beautiful home.
