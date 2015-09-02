Cool suspended Lights

Lighting is an important key element in any room. It has the power to effect the feeling, the mood and create ambience. Everything about the lighting in a room can change the way it looks. From highlighting particular areas of focus, to simply making it feel warm and welcoming.

Whichever way you choose to light your room, we think suspended ceiling lights are a cool option. They can hang as low or as high as you like. Over a dining table, in a living room or bedroom, they really are suitable for every space that you want to create an atmosphere in. Not to mention, they can really look spectacular and they come in some unique and beautiful designs. We have picked some lovely lighting options for you to look at.