Beautiful glass bathroom tiles

A bathroom can be a small space, depending on the layout of your home, budget and overall space available. We love glass because it can create a lovely sense of space. Not to mention it comes in a variety of designs and colours that can help create a lovely tranquil bathroom space.

It is the perfect option for tiling a bathroom. It is hardwearing, easy to clean and a very malleable material to work with. It is something that really goes well in a bathroom. We have selected some of the glass tiles that we love and hope you like them too.