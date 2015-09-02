Beautiful glass bathroom tiles

A bathroom can be a small space, depending on the layout of your home, budget and overall space available. We love glass because it can create a lovely sense of space. Not to mention it comes in a variety of designs and colours that can help create a lovely tranquil bathroom space.
It is the perfect option for tiling a bathroom. It is hardwearing, easy to clean and a very malleable material to work with. It is something that really goes well in a bathroom. We have selected some of the glass tiles that we love and hope you like them too.
We know tiles are the key theme here, but it wouldn't be appropriate to not mention the phenomena that are glass splash backs. Usually reserved for kitchens, they have now found there way in to the bathroom and we love this idea. In lime green (and they come in a variety of other colours), you can literally add a splash of colour to your bathroom. It fits well in the room and is really easy to clean. The spash backs are easy to fit, as you can see here between the tap and the vanity unit. You can have any image you like etched onto it, making it truly unique and personal.
This bathroom is quite obviously minimalist in design. We can see by looking at it that the owners prefer a low key effect in their bathroom. Glass does come in a huge variety of colours, but here, they have gone with a clear smoked effect tile. It allows light to flow through it and fill the room. The tiles also cleverly act as a divider between the spaces in the bathroom, which we like.
We looked at minimalist and now we are doing the opposite. This bathroom is full of colour and looks amazing for it. By creating a blue floor, wall and divider, the tranquil water theme is set. It works well because the design has allowed for some of the room to have white tiles too. This offers a lovely contrast and helps tone down the overall impact. The glass tiles act as a divider between the shower and the toilet, but let light flow through them. It is a wonderful wet room that makes you feel slightly like you are surrounded by the sea.
Brought to us by The London Tile Co., We thought these tiles looked spectacular. Aptly named after a gekko for their colour changing ability, they are beautiful. With reds, blues, greens and purples shimmering away, they would work well in any bathroom. Glass mosaic tiles are proving very popular at the moment and these add something just a little bit special to a room. They would work well in a small room as well as a large one. The array of colours add vibrance and energy.
Glass mosaic tiles look beautiful. It really is no wonder they are as popular as they are. This shower looks like it was made for someone who loves a little bit of glamour in the morning. You would feel special washing in this glittery glass. You would be showered in a glow of golden light, because of the way the tiles bounce the light around. They shine and shimmer brilliantly.
Wet rooms are a lovely concept. The idea of a room were there need not be a distinction between the walls and the floor. Where everything can get wet and it really doesn't matter. Here, once more, the tiles are a mosaic effect, giving off a sense of the sea. Blues are common in bathrooms because they remind us of water and tranquility. The tiles here run from the floor up into the wall and it works really well. They give of a great sense of colour and calm.
Art Deco is a very classic stye that we see as a theme over and over again in bathrooms. It can be literal Art Deco or with a modern twist. Here we see the black and whites are much more modern, with the shapes of the bathroom furniture. The black glass all around the wall looks stunning. It is really easy to clean and utterly customisable. It can be cut to fit any shape you like.
We love the use of glass blocks. They really do open a space up whilst still creating a barrier. Why have a normal wall when you can have a colourful one that allows light through? The lovely blue cubes of colour add a sense of space to this room. They also offer a contrast to all the white around the room too. The aqua blue feels clean and modern, which is how a bathroom like this should feel. They are easy to install and simple to clean.
We love this shower. In fact we love this room. The old fashioned toilet has been mixed with modern tiling. The effect is something wonderful. The use of tiles in two different colours really helps separate the space between the toilet area and the shower area. The dark tiles in the shower make it look private and that is how some people feel a shower should be. So far we have seen really open spaces, but this isn't to everyone's taste. With a simple curtain for extra privacy, this effect works really well.
The contrast of these tiles next to the whole bathroom is lovely. We think the light and dark work symbiotically together. It creates a balance between the spaces and looks good. The dark tiles along the back wall don't look as dark as they could because of the white reflecting off of them. Too much white can look to clinical and too much darkness can make a room feel small. Here the balance has been struck perfectly.