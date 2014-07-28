Wooden furniture for all occasions

Wood is a noble material, a resource of nature that humans have used since the dawn of our history. Today, we consume about 3.5 billion cubic meters of timber in the world, and, although more than half of this amount is used for fuel, wood not only has kept us warm through the ages, it also has many qualities that make it a unique material for making furniture of all kinds.

We like wood for its strength, durability, beauty and because it is a sustainable and ecological material. In addition, wood has many faces and goes beyond what we know as just rustic. Wood is elegant, modern and functional and always hides a story: its kinks and imperfections make it a living material, which evolves and changes and, like good wine, gathers hearth with the years; so let’s see which favours time has done for our unique and bespoke furniture…