Wooden furniture for all occasions

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller
Wood is a noble material, a resource of nature that humans have used since the dawn of our history. Today, we consume about 3.5 billion cubic meters of timber in the world, and, although more than half of this amount is used for fuel, wood not only has kept us warm through the ages, it also has many qualities that make it a unique material for making furniture of all kinds. 

We like wood for its strength, durability, beauty and because it is a sustainable and ecological material. In addition, wood has many faces and goes beyond what we know as just rustic. Wood is elegant, modern and functional and always hides a story: its kinks and imperfections make it a living material, which evolves and changes and, like good wine, gathers hearth with the years; so let’s see which favours time has done for our unique and bespoke furniture…

Upcycled coffee table

Wood is a renewable and raw material, it’s also durable and, over time, increases its beauty. Maybe that's why the wood is one of the materials present in most new decorating trends, based on recycling—upcycling. This coffee table is made from an old wood panel and has become a serious coffee table.

Individual chests for individual people

