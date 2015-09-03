Your browser is out-of-date.

10 traditional living room furniture ideas

Steph Mann Steph Mann
Shabby Chic French Glazed Bookcase, The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
Living rooms are a room we love to lounge in and gather in. A multifunctional space for all the family, it is a room we want to look just right for our own family. Our tastes vary from person to person. Some of us like modern and minimalist, others like full and homely, whilst others prefer a more traditional approach.

To cater to the more traditionalist amongst us, we have found some lovely furniture that we think would look great in any living room with a traditional feel. From footstools to sideboards, there is something for everyone.

Classic sofa

A sofa is a central and integral part of any living room. Taylor Etc have made a modern classic with this one. We feel it would fit in a traditional living room easily. The colours are bold enough to stand out, but still fit in very well with the classic theme. The cushions have a sense of elegance about them and really help lift this sofa to a slightly higher level of appeal to the traditionalist.

Glass deco

Art Deco is a very traditional style, in that it dates back to a time where traditions were being broken and remade. This glass side table is a perfect example of design from that era. We can see the straight lines of modern furniture, but it still looks classic. The overall appearance of the table means it would fit into any traditional living room set. The glass matches everything and the gold touches have a feeling of elegance to them. Perfect for ornaments, books or decanters and wine glasses.

Inbuilt sideboard

A sideboard is always a handy piece of furniture to have. Usually they are free-standing, but here we can see this one has been built into the wall and uses the space brilliantly. It is painted in white to match the fireplace and has a lovely homely traditional feel to it. It could even be in a county cottage somewhere tranquil. Perfect for storing books, bottles, ornaments and anything else you like, we think the simplicity of it is beautiful.

All going to the dogs

Small touches can really bring a room to life. Traditional doesn't mean stuffy and boring. It just means traditional. Living rooms are a great place for footstools, because we do a lot of sitting in them, and it's nice to have somewhere to put our feet up. We love this little footstool. The design certainly brings a smile to our faces. The two little jack-russel terrors on the top are very sweet.

Handmade beauty

Side tables are an essential look in a traditional living room.This little table was handmade in Suffolk and we love the look of it. The wood is beautiful and soft, yet it looks very strong and stable. The four curved legs and little drawer all add to the overall appeal of the table. We think it would look lovely next to any sofa in a living room.

Traditional in pattern

This colour might not be very traditional. However the pattern certainly is and the chair itself most definitely is. It is OK to shake up that traditional look a little and still get the same effect. This chair wouldn't look out of place in a more modern looking traditional style room. If anything, it will lift the entire of the mood. It goes to show that traditional doesn't mean deep reds and greens and old leather. It is a fresh looking chair with a lovely finish.

Chic and traditional

Shabby Chic is certainly a style unto itself. Does it tie in with traditional? We think so. Here we have an image of a traditional three drawer table with beautiful curved legs. It would look great with that chair above, creating a slightly more modern traditional look. There is nothing to not like about a great combination of styles. You can mix it up as you like and make it as personal as you can.

Real traditional

Nothing says classic traditional like an old wing chair. This leather seat is the perfect example of tradition. It is sophisticated and gentlemanly. The studding detail really gives it that feeling of olden days. The feet are webbed, again just adding to the traditional look if it. A comfortable seat to sit back in and read with a glass of your favourite tipple in. We can see ourselves coming home to this very seat after a long hard day at work. The perfect place to unwind.

Wonder of wood

As discussed earlier about sideboards, here we have a freestanding one. Made in dark wood with a glass display unit on top, it really does feel traditional. It is something that would store wine glasses (maybe even wine!), family photos and favoured ornaments. A lovely piece in any traditional living room and perfect for giving extra storage when needed. If you have a small living room, a piece like this could really change the overall space in the room, because it does offer a display, as well as storage.

Vintage traditional

A bookcase will always fit in a traditional living room. Something like this vintage one from France is the epitome of traditional. It has amazing and beautiful detailing. Perfect for books, as well as a cupboard area at the bottom where you can store additional items. The delicate colouring on the books adds to the vintage feel of it and we feel that it looks stunning. A perfect piece for adding a little touch of elegance to your living room.

