Modernising a Family's 1960s Home

Bath is a picturesque city with many beautiful homes to match. The suburbs are lined with homes that are graceful yet unobtrusive, and perfectly fit with the existing architectural vernacular of this ancient city. One such home is a relatively newly-built house, considering much of the city's streets are lined with historic Georgian architecture.

Built in 1965, the house was acquired by new owners who had a clear vision for the two-storey home. With a desire for more room and a more open plan lifestyle, without interrupting the existing look and feel of the house from the street, the following project ensued.

Undertaken by Designscape Architects, this home hides a number of surprises…