Modernising a Family's 1960s Home

Bath is a picturesque city with many beautiful homes to match. The suburbs are lined with homes that are graceful yet unobtrusive, and perfectly fit with the existing architectural vernacular of this ancient city. One such home is a relatively newly-built house, considering much of the city's streets are lined with historic Georgian architecture.
Built in 1965, the house was acquired by new owners who had a clear vision for the two-storey home. With a desire for more room and a more open plan lifestyle, without interrupting the existing look and feel of the house from the street, the following project ensued.
Undertaken by Designscape Architects, this home hides a number of surprises…
The 50 year old house has been built from what appears to be Bath sandstone, which is typical to this pocket of the UK. It gives the house a look and feel of tradition despite its relatively young age.
Viewed from this perspective, it's hard to tell that any extensive work has been undertaken, except for the new 'little brother' extension to the side.
Here we see the extension up close, as viewed from the front.
The colour and material choices ensures it tucks in nicely against the existing house without any interruptions to the streetscape.
Move around to the rear of the property, however, and a very different realisation of the dramatic transformation can be seen. The small and inconspicuous extension at the front completely opens up to the engulf the entire rear of the house.
By removing external and internal walls on the ground level, a much more open plan lifestyle has been achieved, creating more connected and breezy spaces. The new addition also extends onto the second floor, with another bedroom built to accommodate the growing family.
A better relationship with the garden was also a strong desire of the new owners, which has been achieved both physically as well as symbolically.
Large sliding doors allow the fresh summer breeze to flow throughout the ground floor, whilst a splash of fresh green catches the eye as the kitchen splashback.
No large scale home renovation would be complete without a full refurbishment, and this home is no different. Here we can see a balanced mix of styles and textures that come together perfectly.
A clear yet unobtrusive division can be made between the kitchen and the other new spaces through the contrast in flooring; a polished grey for the kitchen, and a rich timber for the lounge area. A non-load bearing wall has also been altered to aid in the subtle division.
