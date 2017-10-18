6 wooden homes you NEED to see

Architects know that we all have a natural soft spot for a stunning wooden cabin home, which must be why they are really stepping things up a notch right now! It's not just a case of traditional cabins anymore, as there are some terrifically contemporary versions now springing up and promising day-to-day living with a more rugged twist and we are huge fans! If you think that all wooden homes look the same, you're in for a shock right now, as we've found six VERY different designs that we know will all tempt you in equal measure!
So… when you pictured a log cabin, did you have something of this stature in your mind? We doubt it! Set out over two floors and with a large footprint, this is the ultimate in luxury wooden homes that could be a perfect holiday property or a wonderful family home. The natural wood tone looks so warm and radiates happiness, don't you think?
This is a little more of a traditional aesthetic, in terms of wooden homes, given that half-logs have been used to create the main alls. A dark stain has been applied to create a seamless camouflage with the surroundings and by building the house onto a plinth, it has a really pared back and organic feel. Lovely!
Natural wood may have been used as the main material here, but you can't say that this is a traditional wooden house, by any stretch of the imagination! The geometric lines have created a beautifully contemporary dialogue and a large amount of glazing has really helped to create a gorgeous connection to the surroundings. The natural vibe here is so tangible.
We'd be lying if we said that the idea of owning a solitary country ranch, made entirely from wood and located up in the mountains hadn't ever crossed our minds and this house is doing nothing to quell the need for one! The rustic finish, integration of outdoor spaces and fabulous symmetry have all contributed to a simply incredible piece of architecture.
For those of you thinking that a wooden home should be a cost-effective housing option, just take a look at this neat and petite little wooden home that surely wouldn't break the bank! Charming, set in a covetable location and looking every inch the perfect modern take on a classic house style, we are in love. And so are our wallets!
Let's say that you love the idea of a massive, unusual and modernist home, but the idea of using natural wood appeals as well. You might think that these ambitions can't be brought together, but you'd be wrong! Using natural wood cladding on a contemporary building helps to give it a little heritage, right from the get-go and, we think, really adds to a striking aesthetic too.
