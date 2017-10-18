6 wooden homes you NEED to see

Let's say that you love the idea of a massive, unusual and modernist home, but the idea of using natural wood appeals as well. You might think that these ambitions can't be brought together, but you'd be wrong! Using natural wood cladding on a contemporary building helps to give it a little heritage, right from the get-go and, we think, really adds to a striking aesthetic too.

For more wooden home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Super 7 Wooden Houses.