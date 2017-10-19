6 fabulous white bathrooms to take inspiration from

If colour isn't quite enough of an accent for you, how about some patterns as well? What we love about this bathroom is that it is unquestionably mostly white, but the floor and inset shelf tiles have brought just enough extra elements into play to keep things interesting. The really fascinating thing is that despite some colour on the floor, it's actually the fabulous white tub that captures all the attention still.

