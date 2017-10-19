6 fabulous white bathrooms to take inspiration from

Do you fancy yourself as a bit of a bathroom designer? Well you should, if you love a white bathroom! Ever the timeless, chic and gorgeous aesthetic for the most private and perfunctory room in the house, a dazzling white scheme will always make so much more of your bathroom, but don;t go raising an eyebrow that we are playing things too safe! We're going to show you six breathtaking spaces, right now, which will have you reaching for the white tiles and suite items in no time, so let's get started!
Would you look at how glittery and gorgeous this bathroom is? With every surface finished in fresh white, the walls could stand to inject a little more excitement and these soft neutral mosaic tiles have done exactly that. Natural, understated and yet glamorous at the same time, we are in love!
If all-white everything fills you with horror, then we think this bathroom could be the one for you! Choosing a key feature in the room and injecting seriously bold colour will create a natural focal point, while not overshadowing the rest of the room too much. A little contrast is great for any design schemer and we really are enjoying the vivid green here! So refreshing!
What's better than a white bathroom? A white bathroom that looks as though it stretches out into infinity! Mounting a mirror panel over one entire wall will add a huge amount of perceived space and with bright white surfaces reflecting all the light, the room seems endless!
Is there a room that doesn't look great with painted white antique furniture in it? If there is, it certainly isn't the bathroom, as we can see here! Adding just enough unusual charm and a little funky heritage too, the antique pieces here really offset the modernity of an all-white colour scheme and contemporary suite items. It adds a sense of ceremony to the space too, which is lovely.
If you simply NEED to add some defining style to your bathroom, how about choosing a statement floor, while maintaining a wider white aesthetic? You can be as bold and dramatic as you like, as most of your attention will be on higher areas, but a dark floor, as seen here, could add just the right amount of contrast to balance bright walls out.
If colour isn't quite enough of an accent for you, how about some patterns as well? What we love about this bathroom is that it is unquestionably mostly white, but the floor and inset shelf tiles have brought just enough extra elements into play to keep things interesting. The really fascinating thing is that despite some colour on the floor, it's actually the fabulous white tub that captures all the attention still.
For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Beautiful bathroom mosaic tiles.