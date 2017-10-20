Your browser is out-of-date.

20 stunning detached houses for the most discerning homeowners!

Country style houses
Owning a detached house is a dream for so many of us and there are a host of amazing styles to choose from, so before you start worrying that you'll never fulfil your ambition, check out some of our favourite styles, as one of these could be within your budget and grasp! In fact, if you hire the right architect, you might find that your available budget could get you something really special and unusual, so why not enjoy a few minutes with us now, drinking in some fabulous detached home inspiration? We think you'll love more than a few of these incredible properties!

1. This charming bungalow certainly dispels any myths that living over one storey has to be a fuddy-duddy affair. Just look at the amazing mix of materials here!

Modern houses
2. The Alpine inspiration is clear to see in this lovely contemporary cabin! The use of lots of white has freshened up the aesthetic so much.

Klassik trifft Moderne, wir leben haus - Bauunternehmen in Bayern Eclectic style houses
3. WOAH! This house is so luxurious and striking that they had to build a whole row of them and what a look, en masse! Love the pool and flat roof design!

Villa Mira, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern houses
4. Neutral wood cladding and a unique corner conservatory have crafted a striking Colonial-inspired house that we LOVE. What a great way to connect two wings!

İkiz Villa, Villa Prefabrik Yapı Scandinavian style houses
5. Such a striking project! Part-cabin, part-contemporary villa, this design is really unusual but certainly does look like a great home.

Prefabrik dubleks bina tasarımımız, alfa mimarlık Modern houses
6. Speaking of villas, just look at this large Mediterranean-inspired home! Every day would feel like a holiday if you lived here!

VİLLA-AFRİKA, ucnoktadesign Classic style houses
7. Natural stone, smooth render and contrasting roof tiles all look tonally perfect here! This home has such a welcoming and warm ambience, don't you think?

GLS Mamurbaba Taş Evler, NAZZ Design Studio Country style houses
8. Oh come on! Is this amazing cabin straight out of a fairytale or what? So magical and unusual. We NEED this house!

ahşap ev, selin tomruk evleri Wooden houses
9. You can't ever go wrong with a little tradition! The integrated garage and two-storey design here just scream of a perfect family house. Charming!

Villa Gürsoy, yücel partners Country style houses
10. The modular design of this home has made for a façade that really keeps you guessing! Just look at all the balconies, terraces and lovely boxed-in spaces! Wow!

ATLAS TERAS | Mersin | Turkey , BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS Modern houses
11. If you've ever thought about painting a home a fun colour, let this property inspire you to take the plunge! Periwinkle blue cladding is nothing short of stunning and has turned this house into a dream home!

Konutlar, Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Modern houses
Konutlar

12. Did someone say Neoclassical? What a truly astonishing home this is! Talk about indulging all your wildest design fantasies! And that sand-coloured façade? Divine!

Classic style houses
13. Simple can be better, which is why this lovely dark wood cabin home could be the answer to lots of people's homeowner dreams!

Şömineli Ahşap Ev, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Country style garden
14. We think we're seeing some Eastern influence here! pastel façade tones and a striking roof have given this home serious kerb appeal.

Colonial style houses
15. Hello stately home! Is this house straight out of a pride and Prejudice adaptation? Well, we aren't too proud to say that we love it!

The Downes Country style houses
The Downes

16. Split roof designs have a natural knack for making any property look a million times more interesting and contemporary. The wood cladding doesn't hurt here either!

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPM123C, แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
17. Now this is a bungalow with a difference! Clearly featuring a loft conversion, it must be wonderfully large inside, as well as pretty on the outside!

PROJEKT DOMU LIV 3 G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
18. Is this the ultimate country home? So rustic and almost agricultural in style, it blends with the landscape perfectly.

Nowy Dom Mazurski nad jeziorem, CUBICPROJEKT Country style houses
19. How would you describe this house? It's got a little bit of everything, including retro style, classic motifs and to top it all off, the most elegant façade colour scheme ever.

homify
20. With a house this gorgeous, what option was there but to flank it with two smaller versions, as summerhouses and sheds? Love that woodland cabin feel!

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Country style houses
For more stunning architecture, take a look at this Ideabook: Everything you need to know about Neomodern architecture.

​A family home in Old Woking’s stunning new look
Are you set on owning a detached home one day?

