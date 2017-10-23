To most of us, the idea of an Oriental rug takes us back to the olden days when visiting our grandparents’ homes, which added some colour and character to their living rooms and/or hallways. But Oriental rugs seemed to have disappeared after that, considered outdated and boring.
However, it would seem this delightful décor piece has made a full comeback, styling up everything from cool lofts and designer apartments to family homes and offices. What makes the Oriental rug so special is the fact that it provides colour, shapes, motifs and texture all in one, thus complementing any interior design (from Scandinavian and Bohemian to super modern).
Add to that the fact that Oriental rugs are woven with extreme precision and are made from the finest materials like wool, cotton and silk, ensuring a high-quality piece.
Oriental rugs (also called ‘Persian rugs’) started out in pre-Christian times in the Orient, East-Asia, with nomads weaving carpets for their everyday uses. It was only during the Middle Ages when the value (and beauty) of these décor items were realised in Europe, when they were being laid down in the palaces of royals and the houses of the elite.
From the beginning, Oriental rugs were considered particularly valuable because of the talent and time that goes into creating one of these pieces, and are appreciated worldwide for their longevity.
Oriental rugs are made using a variety of knotting or weaving techniques. Real Oriental rugs are hand-knotted in traditional rug-weaving countries such as Romania, Turkey, Armenia, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkestan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, China, and Mongolia.
Sheep’s wool is the most commonly used fibre for Oriental rugs. Raw unprocessed wool is separated for the long white fibres, then washed and carded before spinning and plying. Tribal or village weavers do this by hand, but modern machines are used to create strong and uniform yarns. The yarn is then dyed in a variety of colours using materials such as insects and roots, or modern chemicals.
The basic foundation of all Oriental rugs is the warp which can be cotton or wool. Most rug makers use a cotton warp to maintain even tension on the loom, keeping the rugs straight when they are completed. Warps run the entire length of the rug and make up the fringe or selvage at the ends. A weaver will tie a row of knots onto the warp and then insert a thin weft followed by a thick weft cross thread.
The weavers pound down the wefts with a steel comb locking the knots in place. The springy fibres of the sheep’s wool remember shapes when well cared for and last a long time. It also takes to felting, which is a process in which the fibres interlock into a tight mat, very well. Felt is used as insulation, for arts and crafts projects, and for decorative accents as well as in nice, high end rugs.

The days when Oriental rugs were considered ‘old’ and outdated are long gone. Today, they have made a fabulous comeback and are regarded as hip, stylish and the perfect accessory.
Thanks to a variety of colours, motifs and designs, there is bound to be the ideal rug for your home, regardless of personal taste.
Traditionally, the wool from the nomads’ own sheep was used, but today wool is simply imported, resulting in various quality differences. Particularly high-quality carpets are often made of extra-soft cork wool, while on simpler models cotton is also used. Very fine rugs are even made of silk, although these are quite rare and, as a result, pricey.
Either way, handmade Oriental carpets are made from exclusively natural materials.
The main element that makes Oriental rugs so striking is their combination of colours and patterns, ensuring they become a prime focal piece regardless of where they are placed.
It is not unusual to discover more than one pattern/motif in a single rug. Some of the more common ones are:
• Boteh (the Farsi word to describe a young flower or palm leaf, with various alterations including flames, tear drops, pine cones and pears).
• Gul
• Herati
• Mina-Khani
• Rosette
• Shah Abbasi.
In terms of colour, any combination is possible, from traditional red, blue and beige tones to monochrome hues with pink, green and/or yellow tints. Natural substances are used for dyeing the materials, resulting in a more intense, richer colour experience than synthetically dyed ones.
Pay close attention to the surface of the rug: hand-knotted models will often present a few minor flaws, as well as visible differences along the width of the rug. These irregularities are due to the physical labour, which often extends over months.
In the case of favourable industrial products, fringes are sewn at the end of the carpet. And the view on the back of the carpet is also worth it: the number of knots per square meter is a good indicator of the subtlety, effort and value of the orient carpet.
In the end, it's best to opt for a manufacturer or seller with experience in carpets and rugs. The number of knots per square meter is a good indicator of the subtlety, effort and value of the orient carpet.
