Oriental rugs are made using a variety of knotting or weaving techniques. Real Oriental rugs are hand-knotted in traditional rug-weaving countries such as Romania, Turkey, Armenia, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkestan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, China, and Mongolia.

Sheep’s wool is the most commonly used fibre for Oriental rugs. Raw unprocessed wool is separated for the long white fibres, then washed and carded before spinning and plying. Tribal or village weavers do this by hand, but modern machines are used to create strong and uniform yarns. The yarn is then dyed in a variety of colours using materials such as insects and roots, or modern chemicals.

The basic foundation of all Oriental rugs is the warp which can be cotton or wool. Most rug makers use a cotton warp to maintain even tension on the loom, keeping the rugs straight when they are completed. Warps run the entire length of the rug and make up the fringe or selvage at the ends. A weaver will tie a row of knots onto the warp and then insert a thin weft followed by a thick weft cross thread.

The weavers pound down the wefts with a steel comb locking the knots in place. The springy fibres of the sheep’s wool remember shapes when well cared for and last a long time. It also takes to felting, which is a process in which the fibres interlock into a tight mat, very well. Felt is used as insulation, for arts and crafts projects, and for decorative accents as well as in nice, high end rugs.

