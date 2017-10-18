​An interior design for every star sign

Those of us who believe in astrology tend to take their star signs’ meanings and characteristics to heart, even going so far as to believe that, in some way, these can predict the future. Whether or not you put any stock into these is a matter of personal preference; however, it can’t be denied that it does make for some interesting reading!
Today we bring you 12 different interior design examples, with each one focusing on a particular star sign – and yours is definitely included! Thus, scroll on to see what yours looks like, and if you are bold enough to copy it back home…
Enthusiastic and energetic, the Ram is all about simple and elegant modern lines. Colour choices are usually light and soft neutrals, although a natural tone can be brought in here and there for emphasis.
This bedroom, with its rustic and Mediterranean style features, perfectly mimics the Taurus’ warm-blooded, passionate nature. Yes, it might be a bit chaotic, but that is what you get with the bull of the Zodiac!
The Gemini has a creative nature, and subconsciously there is a double side to their personality, which is why we tend to see many accessories being duplicated in their interiors (and also in this dining room).
Cancers are emotional and complex creatures, and this open-plan kitchen and living room perfectly mimics that depth of character in a stylish way. But of course a warm atmosphere with a homely ambience is required for the crab’s home.
Leos like to be the centre of attention, and in this living room they can surround themselves with friends and family members (and fans) while enjoying the warm look of the earthy coloured décor and furnishings.
The virgin of the Zodiac is balanced and caring, but also quite the perfectionist. And don’t forget to include lots of light (white) hues to reflect the purity of this star sign.
It’s all about balance for the scales of the Zodiac, like this focal piece sofa, which firmly anchors the entire living room in a strong and stylish way. And notice how subtly the décor pieces balance one another in terms of colours, shapes and textures.
Scorpios quite like their alone time equally well to spending time with others, which is why we’ve chosen a bedroom that can be ideal for both a single person as well as a loving couple. Can you notice the soft passion of the furnishings and light colour scheme?
The Archer is all about adventures, so what could be more perfect than a living room with trinkets showcasing his/her worldly travels?
While Capricorns tend to be calm and serious, they also have a warm and cosy side to their personalities. What do you think of this open-plan dining- and living room? Perfect for a formal dining occasion, as well as a hearty chat with the friends!
As the Aquarius requires lots of room for him/herself, we’ve gone with an attic bedroom that allows them a more unique space. Of course a firm dedication to modern style and elegance is also part of the package.
Warmth and cosiness are part of the fishes’ character, and that translates perfectly into this rustic-yet-comfy kitchen. Can’t you just see yourself making loving memories with friends and family in here?
