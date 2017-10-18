Your browser is out-of-date.

​An interior design for every star sign

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style living room
Those of us who believe in astrology tend to take their star signs’ meanings and characteristics to heart, even going so far as to believe that, in some way, these can predict the future. Whether or not you put any stock into these is a matter of personal preference; however, it can’t be denied that it does make for some interesting reading!

Today we bring you 12 different interior design examples, with each one focusing on a particular star sign – and yours is definitely included! Thus, scroll on to see what yours looks like, and if you are bold enough to copy it back home…

1. Aries

客廳 存果空間設計有限公司 Scandinavian style living room
Enthusiastic and energetic, the Ram is all about simple and elegant modern lines. Colour choices are usually light and soft neutrals, although a natural tone can be brought in here and there for emphasis.

2. Taurus

Interior Design, Mario Marino Mario Marino Rustic style bedroom
This bedroom, with its rustic and Mediterranean style features, perfectly mimics the Taurus’ warm-blooded, passionate nature. Yes, it might be a bit chaotic, but that is what you get with the bull of the Zodiac!

3. Gemini

CASA PC 40, RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
The Gemini has a creative nature, and subconsciously there is a double side to their personality, which is why we tend to see many accessories being duplicated in their interiors (and also in this dining room).

4. Cancer

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood
Cancers are emotional and complex creatures, and this open-plan kitchen and living room perfectly mimics that depth of character in a stylish way. But of course a warm atmosphere with a homely ambience is required for the crab’s home.

5. Leo

SAS_private apartment, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Asian style living room
Leos like to be the centre of attention, and in this living room they can surround themselves with friends and family members (and fans) while enjoying the warm look of the earthy coloured décor and furnishings.

6. Virgo

Hotel Apartment, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto Country style living room
The virgin of the Zodiac is balanced and caring, but also quite the perfectionist. And don’t forget to include lots of light (white) hues to reflect the purity of this star sign. 

7. Libra

GERMANICO , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern living room
It’s all about balance for the scales of the Zodiac, like this focal piece sofa, which firmly anchors the entire living room in a strong and stylish way. And notice how subtly the décor pieces balance one another in terms of colours, shapes and textures.

8. Scorpio

Magic Stone Pixers Minimalist bedroom
Scorpios quite like their alone time equally well to spending time with others, which is why we’ve chosen a bedroom that can be ideal for both a single person as well as a loving couple. Can you notice the soft passion of the furnishings and light colour scheme?

9. Sagittarius

PRIVATE APARTMENT_MNG, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Eclectic style living room
The Archer is all about adventures, so what could be more perfect than a living room with trinkets showcasing his/her worldly travels?

10. Capricorn

Residência Alto Padrão, Régua Arquitetura Régua Arquitetura Modern living room
While Capricorns tend to be calm and serious, they also have a warm and cosy side to their personalities. What do you think of this open-plan dining- and living room? Perfect for a formal dining occasion, as well as a hearty chat with the friends!

11. Aquarius

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style living room
As the Aquarius requires lots of room for him/herself, we’ve gone with an attic bedroom that allows them a more unique space. Of course a firm dedication to modern style and elegance is also part of the package.

12. Pisces

Industrial rivisitato, Design for Love Design for Love Industrial style kitchen
Warmth and cosiness are part of the fishes’ character, and that translates perfectly into this rustic-yet-comfy kitchen. Can’t you just see yourself making loving memories with friends and family in here?

Did your star sign get it right, or do you prefer another?

