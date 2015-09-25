Super Shower Trays

A shower can make us feel great first thing in the morning. It is part of our routine before we go to work or just start our day. It can also help us at the end of the day. Wash away all the grime of a bad day and just make us feel better.
Shower trays are something we don't often think about, it has to be said. Ultimately it is something we stand in and it drains away dirty water, so what is there to think about really? Well, a couple of things. It can change the appearance of your bathroom and it can look stylish. We have sourced some that we think will give you something inspiring to look at.
We love this bathroom by Primrose Interiors The whole room is quite white, but it really works. The clean lines and simplicity of it are the appeal overall. It keeps the bathroom looking clean and fresh. Everything about the shower appeals too. The fact that the glass is there adds to the openness of the room, allowing light to pass right through it. The shower tray is recessed into the floor which we think looks great. You just walk into the shower and you won't trip over either!
This bathroom is in contrast with the one above. It is a windowless room and so light has to be created in other ways. This has been done with dark walls and a lighter floor. The spot lights in the roof reflect back up from the floor. The white sink and shower tray really help lighten the room too and the overall look works very well. The shower tray is slightly raised to show that it is not a wet room and we love the shower here.
Small spaces are something we really need to make the most of. This room is something a little bit on the small side, yet it has been designed to maximise the space. Having a double shower is a good idea in a space where a bath may just not fit. You still get the sense of space and have something a little more luxurious. Getting a double sized base is obviously important. The simple white is always a common option for shower bases, as we have seen so far. This is because it works with everything.
Shower trays really do come in all shapes and sizes. Here we have another double one, but it isn't as raised as the one above. It is fully enclosed on all sides to ensure no water escapes, because this isn't a wet room. The shape of this room could have made it difficult to imagine a double shower in, but here it is. We really do hope to show you that anything is possible with a little bit of clever thinking and design.
The shower in this room sits far back in the corner. In fact, you may have to look for it! The floor and walls match and make you think it could be a wet room. Of course it isn't but you could be forgiven for thinking it was. The shower is surrounded by glass and really opens the room out. The tray matches the other white goods (toilet and bath) in the room and keeps it as a serrate space too. Sometimes a visible separate space for the shower is a good thing because not everyone likes it all to blend. This could easily have been a wet room with the flooring carrying on into the shower. But the owners clearly like a distinctive space.
Your shower tray doesn't always have to be white at all. You can essentially make it any colour you want, it is your bathroom after all! We love the contrast between the white all over this room and the black shower tray. It really adds something to the room and really keeps the shower as a separate space. The shower matchs the sink perfectly too.The sink has a black base unit as does the shower, both with white above them.
We love this design. It looks spectacular and shows exactly what you can do in your bathroom. It is blended with the floor around it, yet manages to be a separate space at the same time. The shower unit itself is black meaning it matches the shower base. Overall the entire design works exceptionally well and looks very modern.
As we said above, a shower tray can be cut to fit any space, from a double to a smaller than single or curved, like here. The tray has been cut to fit the space and it looks great. The tiles and the toilet are very much modern with their straight lines. The bath, shower cubicle and tray offer a softer look with their curves. The tray is quite an inconspicuous bit of the bathroom, but you can see that the design of it adds to the overall effect.
So far we have looked at embedded shower trays and slightly raised ones. This bathroom has a slightly rustic appearance to it, with the sink on it's wooden pedestal and the simplicity of it. It certainly isn't as modern as some of the others we have looked at. The shower is well raised up, making it feel very much it's own space. The look of it is curved too, again distinguishing it from modern design. Although you can tell the whole bathroom is new, it has a slightly more traditional feel to it.
We thought this bathroom was good one to finish on. It looks very modern and is finished to such a high standard. The slate grey walls and grey floor work in well with the white toilet and sink. The shower tray is made from the same tiles as the floor and it has a lip around it, helping to show it is a different space. The lines are very minimalist and the whole bathroom is something quite wonderful to look at.