​The beautifully brilliant Bristol House

To enjoy a top-notch design of wood, regardless of whether it’s a kitchen cabinet, a bedroom wardrobe or a simple little floating shelf in the study, you need to know your stuff – or rather, put your trust in the hands of an experienced carpenter.
Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from expert carpenters Maxmar Construction Ltd in London, who ensured they included a whole lot of style in their ‘Bristol House’ project, resulting in a picture-perfect design that flawlessly complements the rest of these interiors’ colours, materials, textures, etc.
Let’s get inspired…
We kick off with a view of how the bedroom, kitchen and living room share a common design of light neutrals, modern style and an overall inviting ambience.
And here we can already catch a glimpse of that astonishing carpentry in the form of the wooden floor.
It’s safe to say that this is not the most spacious interior ever created, yet it’s the way it was designed and styled up that makes all the difference, particularly by including lots of neutral colours. Just see how the off-whites, soft beiges, light greys, etc. make this open-plan space (and even the bedroom around the corner) seem more visually spacious and inviting.
We are just in love with the chic design of this L-shaped kitchen – although it’s modern, we can pick up hints of the classic style here and there (especially the shaker cabinetry), resulting in a slightly timeless look.
Thanks to stainless steel finishes and glossy tilework (that backsplash is so eye-catching!), the incoming natural lighting is bounced around, making this culinary corner light up.
The metal colour scheme of the living room is perfectly mimicked in the bedroom, with soft greys taking control of the palette quite splendidly. But of course this is a space of rest and relaxation, which is why a decadent dose of fabrics and textiles was included – how soft and inviting do those scatter cushions and pillows look?
A built-in wooden wardrobe, a tiny little desk/working corner, and a window ushering in an abundance of sunlight beautifully completes this space.
We close off with the bathroom, and although there are no wooden surfaces to be glimpsed in here, its style is far from neglected, thanks to the grey hues and tiled surfaces – and speaking of which, how much character and texture do those miniature little grey tiles (and the subway-style ones of the tub and shower) lend to this space?
A clear lesson in how a small space can still be a stunningly stylish one.
