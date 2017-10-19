​The beautifully brilliant Bristol House

To enjoy a top-notch design of wood, regardless of whether it’s a kitchen cabinet, a bedroom wardrobe or a simple little floating shelf in the study, you need to know your stuff – or rather, put your trust in the hands of an experienced carpenter.

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from expert carpenters Maxmar Construction Ltd in London, who ensured they included a whole lot of style in their ‘Bristol House’ project, resulting in a picture-perfect design that flawlessly complements the rest of these interiors’ colours, materials, textures, etc.

Let’s get inspired…