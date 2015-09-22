10 stylish antique sideboards

This bright white colour of this sideboard with antique design really makes the piece stand out, it is a long, solid piece with three distinct drawers. There is one large drawer at the bottom and two at the top. All three drawers really stand out, as each is outlined in an antique design. The legs too of this piece add to the character. They are small, short legs with a curved design. The dark finished of the piece pop against the white. Overall this sideboard, with its vintage design and bright white colour, adds so much antique style and personality to the space.