10 stylish antique sideboards

Sideboards that are antique and stylish are a great way to add personality to a room. Traditionally found in dining rooms, sideboards can nowadays often also be found in hallways and bedrooms, adding storage and character. These featured sideboards will provide inspiration to anyone hoping to transform their space from ordinary to regal.
The shape of a sideboard can really show off the antique characters of a piece, as shown here with the unique design of the legs. The legs have an interesting design that is seen at the center of the sideboard and the upper sides of the legs. The legs are thick, helping to bring more attention to the design of the piece. The sideboard is a dark brown wood, classically antique in nature, there are three small drawers, and a long table top that extends past the actual structure of the legs. Overall this is a great antique piece that makes this siting area look elegant.
This sideboard antique design is a beautiful piece of furniture that makes this space look grand. The sideboard is a luxurious, rich colour, a gorgeous deep brown. The wood has imprints on it, stains that create a different pattern for each of the three doors. There are three small drawers on top of each of the doors. The handles are antique in style, adding to the character and design of the piece. This antique style sideboard feels grand, and against the light green wall it really stands out as an eye catching piece.
For a more eclectic look, this sideboard antique design is a winner. The wood has a distressed finish, creating an antique vibe that feels light. The wood has a couple of different colours and textures because of this finish including a light brown and a great blue colour. The piece has several storage opportunities including both drawers and cabinets. It is a great piece to add into a colourful area, as the designer did with the blue wall in this room. The colours play with each other and the sideboard really stands out as unique.
This bright white colour of this sideboard with antique design really makes the piece stand out, it is a long, solid piece with three distinct drawers. There is one large drawer at the bottom and two at the top. All three drawers really stand out, as each is outlined in an antique design. The legs too of this piece add to the character. They are small, short legs with a curved design. The dark finished of the piece pop against the white. Overall this sideboard, with its vintage design and bright white colour, adds so much antique style and personality to the space.
This sideboard with antique style has many textures and colours, creating a great vintage look. The foundation of the piece is a brown lacquered wood, which has a great antique feel. The sides of the sideboard feature shelves that have glass doors. This is a great look to display books and other design items. The sideboard is outlined in gold, which always makes a piece look grand and regal, and adds to the antique feel. The top of the sideboard finishes off with another material, a white marble, adding to the elegant look. Overall this is a beautiful, well designed sideboard that adds a great royal antique look to the room.
This extra large sideboard has a French country antique design. The sideboard had multiple storage options. The piece is bright white, which makes it eye catching and adds to the personality of the piece. The doors of the sideboard have multiple texture, as do the drawers. Atop the two drawers is a countertop, spacious and functional. The piece continues tall with two large windowed cabinets. There are a few shelves inside, which makes for a great display of personal items. This antique style sideboard is a great, functional piece that adds much personality to this room.
Luxurious, regal, rich and grand are the perfect words to describe this sideboard antique design. The piece is made of a deep, dark wood which is the base of the strong character of the sideboard. The sideboard has antique gold finishes, which really stands out against the dark wood and together looks very royal. The sideboard also features two shelves against dark wood planks, which is a perfect place to display stemware. The end result is a gorgeous piece of furniture that looks like its worth millions.
This sideboard antique design makes this room go from ordinary to extraordinary. It is a darks wood colour that really strands out. The front doors of the piece have an antique design that makes the sideboard feel much more special. The sideboard has several shelves and glass cabinets, cresting a great storage piece. There is also a mirrored backdrop against the table top. Overall it is a great design piece that is perfect for taking a room to the next level of design.
Bright white and grand, this sideboard with antique design makes this room look like it belongs in a grand mansion. It is large in size and features great texture with its lines and shapes, the white really stands out against the dark colours of the wall and keeps the space bright and airy, while also making it feel serious and regal, becoming the perfect antique compliment to this dining area.
This sideboard antique design flows so well with the grand, antique style of hither dining room. It is a smaller piece, ensuring the sideboard isn't too overwhelming with the rest of the room design, the sideboard uses gold, which adds to the regal and elegant feel. The end result is a sideboard with antique design that is the perfect compliment to this highly regal and elegant dining room.