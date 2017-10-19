​The house that combines classic- and modern design

Our homify 360° piece for today takes a look at a house designed in the traditional classic style, yet is quite the expert at flaunting a modern touch or two.
In addition, this home also has massive potential to provide a modern lifestyle perfect for today’s family. And let’s not forget those crucial elements that every house needs, like adequate legroom for moving, a comfortable flow between rooms and spaces, a firm commitment to natural lighting, etc. Luckily, all these boxes are ticked!
Let’s get inspired…
When viewing the exterior façade, it’s quite clear to make out the modern designs of the house. However, some classic/traditional touches (like the timber panels, the sharp pitched roof, etc.) creep in, ensuring the best of both worlds.
Let’s not overlook the perfectly trimmed garden and lawn surrounding the house!
Inside, we first take a look at the living room, which manages to present a perfect mixture of the minimalist style (look how there are no overly decorated spaces, no clutter to speak of, etc.) and modern design. And we especially love the commitment to wood, like the wooden floor and coffee table, ensuring a warm and inviting look – this is, after all, a family home.
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
Changing our perspective ever so slightly, we can see that this living room corner, in fact, is part of a very spacious open-plan area that includes a dining area and kitchen.
And notice the abundance of legroom perfect for a growing family, with no unnecessary décor pieces or furnishings taking up space (less is more, remember?).
The heart of this home doesn’t hold back in terms of style or visual appeal – delightfully filling up a corner, it looks out onto the rest of the open-plan room while also enjoying a beautiful view of that immaculate yard outside.
Notice how wood dominates the material palette, styling up various surfaces from the floor to the peninsula to the entire dining set in the background.
Let’s scope out a few more images for further inspiration.
Next up for your viewing pleasure: A most delectable kitchen design.