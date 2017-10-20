​20 kitchens you cannot miss!

It does sometimes happen that a kitchen is integrated into another area, resulting in an open-plan layout where it shares its space with another room, in most cases a living- or dining room. This does not always happen because of a lack of legroom, as you will see in these 20 examples, because the end result can look quite welcoming and stylish.

Let’s take a look at 20 ways in which a kitchen joined up with another existing space – and the results were utterly fabulous.