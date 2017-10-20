Your browser is out-of-date.

​20 kitchens you cannot miss!

It does sometimes happen that a kitchen is integrated into another area, resulting in an open-plan layout where it shares its space with another room, in most cases a living- or dining room. This does not always happen because of a lack of legroom, as you will see in these 20 examples, because the end result can look quite welcoming and stylish.

Let’s take a look at 20 ways in which a kitchen joined up with another existing space – and the results were utterly fabulous.

1. See how a stylish island separates the cooking- and sitting areas.

2. Elegant French doors separate this cooking spot from the main bedroom.

3. Mixing wood, marble and stainless steel? Amazing!

4. Who would have thought to place the kitchen and library next to each other?

5. That super long island is definitely the focal piece in this open-plan layout.

6. See how beautifully the more modern kitchen stands out in this rustic-styled dining area.

7. A white colour palette mixed with tonnes of natural lighting makes this entire indoor space come to life.

8. This L-shaped kitchen is closed off quite perfectly via its timber-clad peninsula.

9. Notice the various stainless steel finishes that give this kitchen more elegance.

10. Even a very tiny kitchen can still be separated stylishly from the rest of the house.

11. Don’t you just love how this wooden breakfast bar extends?

12. Thanks to a deep-blue focal wall, this kitchen enjoys a very eye-catching style.

13. A cosy little corner by the wine bar? This is definitely our favourite!

14. Thanks to different colour schemes, both the kitchen and living area enjoy their own unique looks.

15. Even something as small as a one-wall kitchen can still flaunt a striking style.

16. Don’t you love how the Mediterranean tiles make that backsplash come to life?

17. This design is ideal for a city apartment – neatly tucked under the upstairs area.

18. This vivacious red ensures nobody misses the culinary area.

19. This layout might be small, but it makes optimum use of what little space it has.

20. Don’t forget that a peninsula/island can also be used as an informal dining/working spot in addition to being a visual barrier.

From one room to another, take a look at these 15 bathrooms boasting beautiful showers.

Which of these kitchens would you pick?

