Living room sofas

Sofas really are the place we want to be at the end of the day. They are a place where we can sit and relax and chat to our nearest and dearest. Or they can be a place of solitude and reflection. Whatever you sue it for, it should be a place you want to be.
From the divine to the indulgent, we have put together ten that we love and think would go well in a variety of living rooms. They are soft and warm and are somewhere we think you would just want to sink in to. Whichever sofa you decide on, we understand that it is an individual decision and we just hope we can help open your eyes to the possibilities.
This beautiful looking blue sofa is from Taylors Etc. A lovely unit that will be perfect for all the family to sit on and really be together. The colour can go in any room that will take it's strong bold tone. We can see ourselves lounging around on here at the end of a hard day with our favourite book. It would suit a bigger room just because of the size of it. The small coffee table helps the proportion of it, as a big one may be too much.
Sofa's are not just for living rooms. They can go anywhere you want them too. You can obviously buy them made of material so that they can endure the elements. This particular one can go inside or out, making it a perfect choice for those who like the best of both worlds. We can see everyone chilling out on it in the summer after a dinner party or barbecue. The unique shape will make it a talking point too.
Cream may not be the first choice for a family sofa, especially if you have young children around. But if you are amongst the brave, or those who have older children, then you might love this particular sofa as much as we do. The cushions really add a lovely contrast and a bit of colour to the room. The wooden floor also helps the cream stand out a little bit. The sofa is quite modern in appearance with very straight lines and looks very sleek.
This sun room is glorious. And we can't think of a better space to have and lounge around on your sofa. We can literally imagine hours lost here, dozing in the sun. The red is very warm and inviting to look at. Surrounded by cushions, there is just a feeling of wanting to sink into it.
Families do like to congregate on the sofa. Without a doubt, it is the place to be and chat. We love this one because it has a real sense of family appeal. The cushions are homely and inviting. It is also a lovely deep blue which stands out against the wall behind it. Sometimes a sofa just looks like you want to sit on it for hours and this is one of those.
From the family home to the industrial chic. The coffee table is made from an old bed frame and everything about this image is the opposite of the last photo. We still love it though, for very different reasons. The style of this is appealing to the eye. The sofa looks warm and comfortable even in the urban industrial setting. The brown, blue and cream tones work in very well with the industrial feel of the room, making it the perfect choice in this living room.
This room offers a good look at how plain and patterned can work together. The simple looking cream chair in the top of the photo and the brown leather one offer a good change to the patterned sofa in the room. They are all tied together by having the cushions, which match them all together. It does seem a little like this set has been put together quite haphazardly, and whatever the reason, we think it works. The pinks of the sofa really do add something to the room, colour and pattern.
Aptly named the
spoonful of sugar sofa, we can see the sweet appeal of this burnt orange number. We love the sumptuous look of those really plump cushions and can see ourselves just falling into them. Made from velvet, not only will it be comfortable, it will feel delightful too. Sink back and watch your favourite boxset, because you will need a boxset, simply because you won't want to move once you sit down.
From the traditional sumptuous to the modern and sleek. With grey as the main colour this sofa looks very minimalist. We can see it in a space where it is the centre piece easily. Here it is pictured in a fairly busy room and it sits well. The pink and grey cushions give it a very nice splash of colour. The wooden base also add to the warmth of it and we think it looks lovely.
We think this sofa is representative of the 60s. Something about the colour and shape make it really distinctive. It is something that looks classic and ageless too. We love it and think it looks very cool. The spindle legs and the red detailing in the back certainly add the overall appearance of it. It would fit well in any living space that likes to look a little different and elegant.