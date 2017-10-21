Your browser is out-of-date.

6 tips for mastering wardrobe organisation

press profile homify
Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio
A wardrobe is a great tool for bedroom storage and organisation, but if you aren't keeping it in good shape, it will quickly just turn into a clothing dumping ground and the mess will start to spill out into the wider room! We're not judging, as we are guilty of this ourselves, but professional cleaners do have some top tips to take note of, if you fancy making your closet a touch more useful! Come with us now and see if these brilliant organisation ideas could breathe new lift into your wardrobe.

1. Create different zones.

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio
Rash_studio

Rash_studio
Rash_studio
Rash_studio

This is such a good idea and will really ensure that you have accounted for everything in your wardrobe. Having different areas for long dresses, folded jumpers and accessories, for example, will really help you to never lose a treasured piece of clothing again and also minimise creasing! It just makes good sense.

2. Declutter regularly.

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

Having a regular declutter and purge session in your closet will help you to free up plenty of space and make sure that you're not hanging onto things that no longer fit or never get worn. Just in case you need extra motivation, remember that if you throw some things out, you'll have space for new season goodies…

3. Use the whole space.

"Light, wood, simplicity", mlynchyk interiors
mlynchyk interiors

mlynchyk interiors
mlynchyk interiors
mlynchyk interiors

Don;t just hang a few rails and install some shelves and think you're done, as your wardrobe can offer SO much more organisational potential! Shoe racks can be hung on the back of doors, blank walls can be used to store cumbersome accessories and even the floor has extra potential, if you stack boxes on it.

4. Make doors work harder.

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

If you have a walk-in wardrobe, your doors can be put to so much better use! Why not add full-length mirrors to the insides, so you can admire yourself before leaving the house? You could even add some hooks too, for hanging scraves, umbrellas and anything else that frequently gets lost.

5. Mount double rods.

Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA

Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

Why have one clothes rail, when you can have two? Hanging double rods allows to get really specific about what goes where, with trousers normally ending up on lower rails and jackets, shirts and short tops being kept to the higher level. For long items, such as dresses, you can have a single rod section, where they can be allowed to drape effortlessly.

6. Maintain the neatness.

Mobili in stile Shabby Chic, Mobilinolimit
Mobilinolimit

Mobilinolimit
Mobilinolimit
Mobilinolimit

Once you've got a good system in place in your wardrobe, the key is to maintain it with weekly tidying and conscientious restocking, when you have clean washing to put away. The really interesting thing is that the tidier you keep your wardrobe, the less likely you will be to let it get in a disorganised state. A positive perpetuating cycle!

For more wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Wooden wardrobe ideas.

Are you ready to take your wardrobe to task?

