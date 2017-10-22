Tips for keeping your fridge sparkling clean

The busier your home, the harder it is to keep your fridge organised, tidy and smelling great, but we have some super tips for you that will definitely help you make the task a lot simpler. The kitchen is a room that everybody naturally gravitates towards and short of hiring a pro cleaning team to keep your fridge in check, you'll have to roll up your sleeves and get on with it, which is why we've brought some great tips together to make it that much easier. Let's take a look now and really get that fridge working for you, not against you!
It's unrealistic to think that you'll be able to find the time for a weekly fridge deep clean, but once a season isn't beyond anyone! Take the time to literally remove everything from your fridge, wipe all the surfaces, defrost if necessary and then, check the dates on your food. Even thongs like condiments, that you might assume have a never ending shelf life might need throwing out.
Instead of simply popping any new food in the front of your fridge, actually take the time to pull older items to the forefront and stack longer life things at the back. This will help to make sure that you're using everything well within the use by dates, which will normally help to minimise the risk of unfortunate odours.
If you want your fridge to actually run at maximum efficiency and prolong the life of your food items, you need to be careful not to fall into the trap of overfilling it. Essentially, you need the cool air to be able to circulate freely, so blocking every conceivable channel will drastically impair the function. and lead to spoiled food.
A good way to make sure that your fridge is running at tip-top efficiency and cleanliness, is to put long-life items, such as condiments, in your door. This is because the cool air can be a little infrequent and unreliable there, which means that delicate items would be at risk of spoiling very quickly and smelling awful!
What makes the most mess in your fridge? Items that are being defrosted! This is why you need to always be sure to place them on large enough plates and on the very bottom shelf, just in case any water or juices start to drip! You don't want them landing on your fresh fruit and veg, after all! It only takes a few hours for said liquids to start smelling very nasty, if not cleared up, so watch out!
Finally, it's never a bad idea to buy yourself a cost-effective fridge deodoriser. They are compact and so handy, as they absorb any and all bad smells and leave your fridge smelling terrifically fresh and clean. Maximum impact for minimum effort. That's the kind of cleaning tip that we love best!
