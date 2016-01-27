Get into shape at home with no membership required

If there is one enterprise that often starts with a lot of enthusiasm but ends shortly with bitter disappointment, it's exercising. At some point everyone sets a purpose to get in shape, lose weight or lead a healthy life yet in a matter of weeks we drop the ball.

In most cases we attribute our inability to see our targets to limited time, which is a fair enough excuse since time is a precious and finite commodity. However, doesn't it seem important to devote 20 minutes of our time to our good health? Perhaps it will be easier to start exercising if you redefine the concept. Don’t see it as a 6 month goal to get chiselled abs, rather as a lifetime investment to yourself.

Having no money for a gym membership is also not an excuse as there are easy ways to start exercising within the cosiness of your own home. All you need is to recognise the potential of your home as a personal home gym!

Take notes and, as always, be inspired.