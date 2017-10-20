​A family home in Old Woking’s stunning new look

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from Corebuild Ltd, architectural experts in Chessington, who were put in charge of an extensive refurbishment project to a large detached house on a private estate in Old Woking.

The details that were required for this project? Adding an extra floor to the house to match the existing design, a comprehensive bespoke glazing package, new roof and associated fit out.

Let’s see how it all turned out…