​A family home in Old Woking’s stunning new look

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from Corebuild Ltd, architectural experts in Chessington, who were put in charge of an extensive refurbishment project to a large detached house on a private estate in Old Woking.
The details that were required for this project? Adding an extra floor to the house to match the existing design, a comprehensive bespoke glazing package, new roof and associated fit out.
Let’s see how it all turned out…
It’s not hard to spot the new glazed roof, which appears quite prominently in all its modern glory among the curved roof shingles of the existing house.
And speaking of house, how fabulous is that stone-floor terrace attached to it? And the neatly manicured garden surrounding the house?
Of course the new glass roof doesn’t just make a difference to the outside of the house – this is the fantastic view that these fortunate residents get to enjoy from now on, not to mention the buckets and buckets of natural lighting streaming indoors on a daily basis.
Stepping back, we can see that the glazed roof also impacts the entire kitchen, coating just about the entire open-plan space in a soft and welcoming ambience.
We close off with the new floor extension, which turns out to be a delightful study/office/music studio, although there is adequate space for it to become an art studio, home gym and/or yoga room as well!
