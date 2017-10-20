Your browser is out-of-date.

​A family home in Old Woking’s stunning new look

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
​Bespoke roofing glazing and an extra floor extension, Corebuild Ltd
Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from Corebuild Ltd, architectural experts in Chessington, who were put in charge of an extensive refurbishment project to a large detached house on a private estate in Old Woking. 

The details that were required for this project? Adding an extra floor to the house to match the existing design, a comprehensive bespoke glazing package, new roof and associated fit out.

Let’s see how it all turned out…

Seen from above

​Bespoke roofing glazing and an extra floor extension, Corebuild Ltd
It’s not hard to spot the new glazed roof, which appears quite prominently in all its modern glory among the curved roof shingles of the existing house. 

And speaking of house, how fabulous is that stone-floor terrace attached to it? And the neatly manicured garden surrounding the house?

Enter the light

​Bespoke roofing glazing and an extra floor extension, Corebuild Ltd
Of course the new glass roof doesn’t just make a difference to the outside of the house – this is the fantastic view that these fortunate residents get to enjoy from now on, not to mention the buckets and buckets of natural lighting streaming indoors on a daily basis.

A culinary dream

​Bespoke roofing glazing and an extra floor extension, Corebuild Ltd
Stepping back, we can see that the glazed roof also impacts the entire kitchen, coating just about the entire open-plan space in a soft and welcoming ambience. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

New space, new potential

​Bespoke roofing glazing and an extra floor extension, Corebuild Ltd
We close off with the new floor extension, which turns out to be a delightful study/office/music studio, although there is adequate space for it to become an art studio, home gym and/or yoga room as well!

For another noteworthy renovation project, see The Camouflaged Flat Extension.

A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

